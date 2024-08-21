Major WWE Superstars could be set for new project - Reports

The new era of WWE has seen the company undertake several notable projects and partnerships, from international premium live event expansion to forbidden door relationships with TNA and other promotions. Another major happening is set to begin soon, and word now is that this could lead to more work for superstars.

Triple H and his staff recently initiated a renewed focus on building NXT back up to make it the official third brand of World Wrestling Entertainment. A major part of the push will be the launch of the CW Era of NXT, which begins October 1. The former black-and-gold brand is moving from the USA Network to CW after a lucrative deal was reached last November. NBCU reportedly pays $15 million per year to WWE under the current NXT deal, but sources have reported that the new deal with CW is worth anywhere from $15 million to $35-$37 million per year, with TKO indicating a value of around $25 million per year.

Backstage sources continue to report on how the two sides are strongly committed to growing NXT. WWE and CW are said to be "all in" on the new alliance, according to PWInsider. Network officials are reportedly ready to pull out all the stops when it comes to promoting the Stamford-based promotion's third brand.

There has been talk of WWE Superstars potentially appearing on some of the other CW shows. The network airs numerous re-runs, but some of their hit shows include Wild Cards, 61st Street, The Big Bakeover, All American, and Children Ruin Everything, among others.

WWE officials have worked on elevating the NXT brand and drawing younger fans in the lead-up to the broadcast TV premiere with CW. This includes using more RAW and SmackDown Superstars on NXT, which will continue in the CW Era.

Fans can expect to see main roster stars used as special guests, or even full-time talents, on the weekly NXT shows. This is in addition to CM Punk and Randy Orton, who are set to appear on the first two episodes of the developmental brand show on CW this October.

The use of main roster superstars is one way the company plans to increase the prestige of the NXT brand and get more eyes on the product, along with more TV tapings outside of Orlando.

Updated lineup of WWE NXT No Mercy

The card is shaping up for the second annual NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event, which will be the 15 No Mercy event overall. The show is scheduled for Sunday, September 1 from Ball Arena in Denver, CO.

Next week's NXT will be the go-home episode for No Mercy. Below is the lineup coming out of this week's show:

Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

NXT Women's North American Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wendy Choo

Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wendy Choo NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo

Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo NXT Tag Team Championship: Andre Chase and Ridge Holland (c) vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer

Andre Chase and Ridge Holland (c) vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer NXT Women's Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jaida Parker

Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jaida Parker NXT Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Joe Hendry (Special Referee: Trick Williams)

Peacock will begin the No Mercy feed at 7 pm ET. WWE has not confirmed when the pre-show will begin.

