WWE more than double previous NXT deal; the old one was worth $15,000,000 a year! - Reports

It has recently been reported that WWE signed a massive deal for NXT, which would see the show moving to the CW Network. New details on the deal have emerged.

The developmental show began airing on USA Network in October 2019. It was previously exclusive to the WWE Network and only an hour long. In 2021, the brand was revamped for the third time and became known as NXT 2.0, which focused more on developing young talent.

Fightful Select has reported that WWE signed a new deal with the CW Network to broadcast NXT every week beginning October 2024. The channel is expected to air 52 weekly episodes throughout the year. The show will be available to a wider audience as it'll be on a basic network rather than cable.

According to PWInsider, the Stamford-based company is delighted about the announced deal with the CW Network. The site added that during the TKO Group Holdings call, it was noted that the rights fees for NXT increased by 70%.

PWInsider was informed that the deal was worth "in the area" of $35-$37 million a year. The site couldn't confirm that number, but it's believed that the company was getting $15 million a year from NBC Universal for NXT.

