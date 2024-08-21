WWE planning to bring in major names for upcoming show

WWE has made major special events an even bigger part of its new era, from large stadium shows to the first wrestling event at UFC Apex. A top WWE official has just offered teasers on plans for an upcoming two-night special event.

Shawn Michaels is taking NXT on the road for the CW Era launch. WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative will lead the third brand to the Allstate Arena in Chicago, the CW Network premiere on Tuesday, October 1. Hometown talent CM Punk is the special guest Superstar. The celebration will continue the following Tuesday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, with Randy Orton as the hometown Superstar.

The Heartbreak Kid said these tapings are huge for the brand, and they plan on stacking the "unbelievably exciting" card. Michaels also said you can't go to Chicago without its favorite son, Punk.

"I was very thrilled to find out. As soon as the announcement went out, he texted me and said, 'Look, I'm in. I'd love to be a part of the show in any way, shape or form.' So, Punk is going to be there, and I have no doubt... nothing is confirmed at this time, but I have no doubt we will have other main roster RAW and SmackDown Superstars blessing our presence there in Chicago at the Allstate Arena," Shawn Michaels said. [From 0:59 to 1:23]

The Heartbreak Kid was again asked about Punk's role at the NXT Chicago show and whether they're keeping that under wraps. Michaels acknowledged The Second City Saint's role with the brand and teased additional surprises.

"Oh yeah, we can't let the cat out of the bag on that right now, but yes, he's going to be there. He's going to be playing a major role for us, and again, as I said. Certainly, other surprises are sure to come," Shawn Michaels said. [From 1:48 to 2:04]

WWE NXT lineup for the go-home episode

Tonight's WWE NXT episode was another action-packed show on the road to No Mercy. The go-home show for No Mercy will air next Tuesday from the Performance Center.

WWE currently has three matches announced for next week's NXT. Below is the lineup:

Karmen Petrovic vs. Izzi Dame

Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, Wren Sinclair vs. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, Adrianna Rizzo

A showdown between Joe Hendry and NXT Champion Ethan Page is also being teased for next week ahead of their No Mercy title match. The No Mercy lineup will also be finalized next Tuesday.

