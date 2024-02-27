Triple H and Shawn Michaels involved in major WWE meeting; calls it an "exciting day"

WWE is moving forward with big plans in 2024. In addition to The Road to WrestleMania 40, Triple H and Shawn Michaels have just held a major meeting related to these plans.

The weekly NXT show has aired on the USA Network since September 2019, but The CW will begin carrying the weekly two-hour episode in October of this year. A new five-year deal between the two entertainment giants was announced back in November.

The Vice President of Talent Development Creative took to X this evening and revealed that he and Triple H met with a group from The CW to discuss the future of NXT. As seen in one of his photos below, they were also joined by WWE President Nick Khan.

"Incredible meeting with our new friends @TheCW. Ready to change (ahem) The Game this October. #WWENXT #WeAreNXT @TripleH," he wrote.

The Chief Content Officer re-tweeted the post from his fellow Hall of Famer and pointed to how far DX and the company have come. He also gave a big teaser for NXT plans in the works.

"If you know anything about #DX, you know our relationship with TV networks has come a long way… Exciting day with @ShawnMichaels and @TheCW team. #WWENXT is ready to take over. #WeAreNXT," he wrote.

NXT will have a wider audience when the show moves to CW. The new deal is also bringing major money to WWE and its parent company, TKO Group Holdings.

WWE NXT headed to WrestleMania 40 Weekend

The next NXT special is scheduled for WrestleMania 40 Weekend. The fourth annual Stand & Deliver event will take place on Saturday, April 6, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Stand & Deliver IV will air on the morning of WrestleMania 40, Night 1. The special start time is 11:30 a.m. ET, and this will be an exclusive for Peacock and the Network.

The lead-up to NXT's move to CW will be interesting as they have two more premium live events scheduled for this year. Battleground is booked for Sunday, May 26, from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA.

Heatwave will then take place on Sunday, July 7, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Peacock and the Network will air both as exclusives.

What is your dream card for NXT Stand & Deliver? What do you think CW will do for NXT?