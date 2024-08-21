Chase U kicked off WWE NXT, and Andre Chase thanked the crowd for their support in helping them win the NXT Tag Team Championship. Thea Hail and Duke Hudson said they were proud of Ridge Holland and Andre for winning the title, and even Riley Osborne agreed that he had misjudged Holland.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer showed up and congratulated the champs before talking about their rematch. Holland was unhappy with the interruption and said that no one but Chase U offered to help him when he struggled.

It was only with Chase U that he finally got his moment as a champion after trying for six years.

Duke stepped in and said that if Axiom and Frazer could beat him and Riley, they could get a tag team title rematch at No Mercy, and the former champs accepted.

WWE NXT Results (August 20, 2024):

Axiom & Nathan Frazer def. Chase U

Wendy Choo def. Lola Vice

Jaida Parker won the Gauntlet Match

Hank & Tank def. The O.C.

Ashante 'Thee' Adonis def. Dion Lennox

Joe Hendry def. Wes Lee and Pete Dunne

WWE NXT Results: Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Chase U

Axiom and Osborne kicked off the match, and the former champs sent Riley outside, but Hudson cut off the dives. Osborne hit a big dive before we headed for a break. Back on NXT, Axiom got a near fall before trying for an ankle lock.

Frazer came in and countered a powerbomb before Hudson took him down and made the tag to Riley. Osborne came in and hit a big spinebuster/Ace Crusher combo with Duke before Axiom broke up the pin. Frazer came in with the Spanish Fly before Axiom got the sudden pinfall.

Result: Axiom & Nathan Frazer def. Chase U

Grade: B-

WWE NXT Results: Lola Vice vs. Wendy Choo

Wendy Choo was in control early on and sent Lola into the corner face-first before getting a near fall off a neckbreaker. Vice took a dropkick in the corner while caught in the Tree of Woe before Choo got a second near fall.

Vice came back with kicks and hit the rear end before Choo went for a submission hold. Lola broke out and got a neckbreaker before Kelani Jordan showed up and got in the ring, taking a spinning back fist from Vice. Choo got a shot on Vice with the loaded pillow before getting the win.

Result: Wendy Choo def. Lola Vice

After the match, Kelani Jordan challenged Choo to a title match at No Mercy before knocking Wendy out with the loaded pillow and retrieving the Women's North American Championship from inside.

Grade: B

In an interview, Wes Lee said that Pete Dunne and Joe Hendry were no match for him. Hendry was also interviewed and said he was disgusting by Wes betraying his friends. Joe added that this was the biggest match of his career so far and was looking forward to booking his ticket to No Mercy.

WWE NXT Results: NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match

Wren Sinclair and Sol Ruca kicked off the match, and Sol was in control early on as Roxanne Perez watched backstage. Both women took each other out with big slams before Adrianna Rizzo joined them.

Sinclair was sent outside before Sole Ruca got the powerbomb on Rizzo for the first elimination. Brinley Reece was in next, and we got some big moves from Sol and Wren before Kendal Grey came in. Grey eliminated Reece with a Saito Suplex as the match continued.

Jaida Parker came in last and took control of the match before eliminating Kendal Gray off a facebuster. Sol Ruca eliminated Wren Sinclair to leave Sol and Parker in the ring.

Jaida got a big vertical suplex on Sol before missing the powerbomb. Sol tried for a few rollups before getting a German Suplex but missed the splash. Parker came back with a running hip attack before getting the win.

Result: Jaida Parker won the Gauntlet Match

Grade: B+

Pete Dunne walked up to Ethan Page backstage and said he would break the champ's fingers and his ego at No Mercy.

WWE NXT Results: The O.C. vs. Hank & Tank

Hank Walker and Karl Anderson kicked off the match, and Tank Ledger was tagged in early on with the rookies in control. Anderson took some big double-team moves before Hank got a near fall.

Luke Gallows got involved and took the match outside before The O.C. took control. Tank tagged in and sent Luke into the ring post outside before he and Hank got the double-team powerslam in the ring for the win.

Result: Hank & Tank def. The O.C.

Hank and Tank were celebrating after the match, but The O.C. was not happy about it.

Grade: B

Shawn Spears was backstage and said that Brooks Jensen wasn't lying last week. Edris and Malik showed up and argued for Jensen, saying that Spears took advantage of Brooks when he was vulnerable.

A brawl broke out, and by the time the camera caught up with them, Spears was lying on the ground, and Jensen ran in to check on him.

Charlie Dempsey, Miles Borne, and Wren Sinclair were out next. Wren kept interrupting Dempsey's promo.

She said that Charlie would face anyone for the Heritage Cup, and Oba Femi showed up.

Femi said he wanted the Cup before Tony D'Angelo and the Family showed up. Tony said he had eyes on the North American Championship, but the Family had business to take care of.

The Family attacked No Quarter Catch Crew, and a brawl broke out as the two groups ran off. Femi tried to powerbomb the Don, but Tony reversed it and took the champ down before showing off the North American Title belt.

Backstage, Gallus ran into Je'Von Evans and said he knew nothing about real wrestling. Cedric Alexander came in to defend Je'Von before Gallus walked off.

WWE NXT Results: Ashante 'Thee' Adonis vs. Dion Lennox

Lennox got some big dropkicks on Ashante before getting a bodyslam. Ashante sent Lennox outside and hit a big dive before the match returned to the ring.

Ashante slapped Lennox to disrespect him before Dion hit a spinebuster for a near fall. Ashante looked like he got a jab to the eye before Lennox took a superkick and went down for the three-count.

Result: Ashante 'Thee' Adonis def. Dion Lennox

Grade: B-

WWE NXT Results: Wes Lee vs. Pete Dunne vs. Joe Hendry

Hendry was in control early on, and Wes missed a dive outside before Hendry took Dunne and Lee out with a top rope crossbody to the floor. After a break on NXT, Hendry got a double fallaway slam before Dunne tried for the small joint manipulation on Joe and Lee simultaneously.

Dunne got a double X-Plex before Lee came back with a kick and a DDT before getting the near fall. Hendry got a fallaway slam from the middle rope before Lee got a frog splash on Joe. Dunne stopped the Cardiac Kick and snapped Lee's fingers before Hendry almost won, but Ethan Page dragged the referee out of the ring.

Hendry dropped Lee on the announce desk and took Dunne down in the ring once more before Page stopped the second ref from getting in. Dunne got the Bitter End on Joe, but Trick Williams came out of nowhere and hit the Trick Shot on Dunne before sending the original referee back into the ring, letting Hendry pick up the win!

Result: Joe Hendry def. Wes Lee & Pete Dunne

Grade: B+

Zachary Wentz attacked Lee from the crowd, and a massive brawl broke out as referees came in to stop them. The crowd cheered for Wentz and chanted, "Let them fight!" as NXT went off the air.

