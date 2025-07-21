  • home icon
Roman Reigns to bring the Shield gimmick at WWE SummerSlam for one major reason? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 21, 2025 09:23 GMT
Roman Reigns is Undisputed Tribal Chief! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Roman Reigns is the Original Tribal Chief! (Image credit: WWE.Com)

Roman Reigns returned to WWE last week on Monday Night RAW, during the main-event segment, and saved Jey Uso and CM Punk from getting annihilated by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, potentially setting up his SummerSlam 2025 match. Interestingly, the OTC 1 may bring back his iconic Shield gimmick at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Original Tribal Chief was rumored to face Seth Rollins in a singles contest at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, Rollins’ knee injury may have forced the Stamford-based promotion to pivot plans. Reigns would either face Bron and Bronson in a tag team affair alongside his cousin Jey Uso or face Breakker in a singles bout.

In a shocking turn of events, Roman Reigns may reemerge with his iconic 'Shield' gimmick at the SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event.

The main reason to revive the old gimmick is to play mind games with Paul Heyman’s heel stable in Rollins’ absence, utilizing a tactic from The Visionary's playbook and gaining an advantage over the heel group. If it comes to fruition, this would be a perfect highlight reel moment, giving fans a perfect nostalgic thrill.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

WWE made a major Roman Reigns announcement

The Original Tribal Chief returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut after three months of hiatus. He was sent off television after being brutalized by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns is back with vengeance in mind, as he immediately targeted Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW will emanate from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

With SummerSlam 2025 around the corner, fans can expect the card to be shaped on the flagship show. WWE officially announced via X (fka Twitter) that Roman Reigns will be at the show and may address fans.

The Stamford-based promotion might officially announce Reigns’ SummerSlam match on WWE RAW.

With endless possibilities and star power attached to his name, it will be interesting to see what plans Triple H-led creative has in store for the OTC.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
