Roman Reigns to brutally assault and injure former WWE Champion due to his recent actions? Exploring the possibility

Elimination Chamber 2024 was a blast, but Roman Reigns certainly won't be happy. While he did not feature in the show, what occurred will surely not have left him in a good mood.

The Tribal Chief had to sit back and watch as many of his former rivals succeeded in fulfilling their WrestleMania dreams. However, during the show, the actions of a former WWE Champion are sure to have enraged him to the point where Reigns might end up brutally assaulting him.

Given what occurred at Elimination Chamber, it's pretty obvious that this former WWE Champion is Seth Rollins. The Visionary made an appearance alongside Roman Reigns' WrestleMania opponent Cody Rhodes on the Grayson Waller Effect. There, despite numerous attempts on Waller's part, the audience was somewhat reluctant to "acknowledge their Tribal Chief." And, to make matters worse, Rollins just had to get one shot in.

On the show, the current World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he is days away from getting cleared to compete. Waller later demanded the audience to acknowledge Reigns, but Rollins seemingly disrespected The Bloodline by raising the middle finger instead of the iconic "ones" pose of the Samoan group.

The action probably won't sit well with The Head of the Table and he could be forced to retaliate. Reigns could even invade the upcoming edition of RAW and make an example out of Rollins by injuring him again just weeks before WrestleMania.

This would surely derail Rollins' plans for The Show of Shows, as he is still nursing a knee injury. If Reigns were to attack him now, there is no telling what would happen. In other words, it was an action that he may soon come to regret. But, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation, and there is no telling if Reigns will even "acknowledge" the disrespect from his former compatriot.

Roman Reigns' locker room was nearly invaded after RAW

Everyone knows that Roman Reigns' locker room is strictly off-limits to anyone who isn't associated with him or The Bloodline. To encroach on it would undoubtedly be an egregious error that will likely end up with said encroacher becoming a target. However, after the last episode of RAW, one WWE Superstar took the risk.

During a fun little segment with Cathy Kelley that is now being called The OK Show, Kevin Owens made the mistake of opening Reigns' locker room door while on the hunt for Grayson Waller. Upon opening it, he claimed to see five guys in there who he knows don't like him. These five were likely Waller, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and The Tribal Chief himself.

Fortunately, Owens was able to get out of there with his life. Hopefully, he won't make that mistake ever again.

Do you think Roman Reigns will go after Kevin Owens for barging into his locker room? Let us know in the comments section below.