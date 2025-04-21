Roman Reigns to call 2 monsters for help, Jey Uso to lose title to big name? 4 feuds that could start in WWE after WrestleMania 41 

WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 41 is in history books now. Although predictable for the most part, the show delivered on the expectations of fans.

The extravaganza saw several ongoing feud reach their climax. Given that, fans could witness some fresh feuds in the company after WrestleMania 41. The creative team could tease the same on this week's WWE RAW and SmackDown.

The following piece will take a look at four potential feuds that could start after WrestleMania 41:

#4. Gunther vs. Jey Uso

Gunther defended the World Heavyweight Title against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. Despite having the upper hand for the most part in the match, The Ring General succumbed to a defeat.

Jey Uso submitted Gunther to win his first World Title. This loss, however, may not go down well with Gunther, who could target Jey Uso on WWE RAW this week. The Ring General could challenge Jey to another match, where he may dethrone The YEET Master with the help of his Imperium stablemate, Ludwig Kaiser.

#3. Jade Cargill could challenge Tiffany Stratton after WrestleMania 41

Jade Cargill picked up a big win over Naomi at WrestleMania 41. Following her recent success, the former AEW star could target the current Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton.

The Buff Barbie defeated Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women's Title at The Show of Shows. While it will be of interest to see what is next for Tiffy, the creative team could book her in a feud against Jade Cargill.

This potential angle could then plant seeds of Bianca Belair's heel turn. The EST could cost Cargill a potential win, leading to a big match between the two former teammates.

#2. AJ Styles could feud with Karrion Kross

AJ Styles locked horns with Logan Paul in a singles contest at WrestleMania 41. However, The Phenomenal One failed to defeat The Maverick.

The match saw interference from Karrion Kross, who was laid out by Styles. Given the recent altercation between the duo, a potential feud could be on the cards in the coming days.

Kross could hit back at Styles in the coming days, planting seeds of a potential match.

#1. Roman Reigns could bring in Rikishi and Hikuleo to feud with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns' Wiseman, Paul Heyman, betrayed him at WrestleMania to join forces with Seth Rollins. Given that, the OTC could call upon two monsters to fight the newly formed team of Heyman and Rollins.

Roman Reigns could bring in Rikishi and Hikuleo. As fans may know, Rikishi is the father of The Usos, while Hikuleo is Tama Tonga's half-brother, who recently signed with WWE.

Roman Reigns could bring in the duo to help him in his war against his former partners. While Rikishi could be Roman's new Wiseman, Hikuleo could be Reigns' new Enforcer.

The trio could then feud with The Visionary and his new manager, Paul Heyman.

