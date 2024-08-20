Roman Reigns to cause a title change on his next WWE appearance after getting attacked? Potential twist explored

Roman Reigns suffered at the hands of the new Bloodline on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Even though The Original Tribal Chief tried his best to fend off Solo Sikoa's savages, he was powerbombed through the announce table the same way The Bloodline powerbombed Paul Heyman.

Following the attack, Reigns was left in severe agony but he managed to walk backstage by himself. With every passing episode, The Original Tribal Chief is strengthening his redemption arc, and a major moment of the arc might come next week when he takes away the only gold The Bloodline holds.

The Street Profits are the Number One Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship and will face The Bloodline next week. Even though Reigns is advertised for mid-September, the former Bloodline leader can return to the blue show next week to help The Street Profits dethrone The Bloodline.

First, it will be the perfect payback for assaulting him on the previous show. Second, it will show Solo Sikoa that Roman Reigns will systematically take away everything The Street Champion dreamt of. Reigns cost Sikoa the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2024, and ensuring The Street Profits win will be a huge blow for the new Bloodline.

Paul Heyman reveals when he will reunite with Roman Reigns

When the WWE Universe thinks about Roman Reigns, he is pictured with Paul Heyman by his side. However, the last time they were seen together on-screen was at WrestleMania 40. Since then, both of them have appeared on WWE TV, but separately.

Currently, only Reigns is appearing on weekly shows, but Paul Heyman was seen with him backstage. At Fanatics Fest, The Wiseman was asked when he plans on reuniting with The Original Tribal Chief, and Heyman revealed it will happen only when he can add value to Reigns' presence.

"I will come back when it's relevant for me to come back. When I need to come back, when I can add to Roman Reigns and not just ride coattails and hang off of his glory."

It will be amazing to watch Reigns grace the squared circle with The Wiseman, and reclaim Friday Night SmackDown!

