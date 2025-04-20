Roman Reigns and CM Punk to form a dream faction with a former WWE personality? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns and CM Punk may have been on opposite sides in recent weeks, but after WrestleMania 41, things could take a wild turn. With Paul Heyman betraying both of them and siding with Seth Rollins, the door is now wide open for a shocking new alliance, one that includes a former WWE manager.

In a shocking twist during the main event of Night One, Heyman slid a steel chair to CM Punk, only to low-blow him moments later. Just when it looked like he was still loyal to Roman Reigns, The Wiseman did the same to The Tribal Chief, helping The Architect pick up the win and turning his back on both of his former allies.

After the Paul Heyman betrayal, former WWE manager Armando Estrada posted on X/Twitter, offering to manage either Reigns or Punk. Fans remember Estrada as the loud and bold manager of Umaga back in the day, and with him under a Legends contract, a return to WWE TV is definitely possible.

If the OTC and Punk put their differences aside and team up under Estrada’s guidance, WWE could see the rise of a powerful new faction. With Rollins and Heyman now working together, the former foes may need to unite, with a surprising new voice in the corner.

If this dream faction becomes a reality, it could set the stage for one of WWE's best storylines in 2025. However, this is just speculation for now, and only time will tell whether they become allies.

Roman Reigns to have WWE legend as manager?

Roman Reigns may have lost his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, at WrestleMania 41, but another wrestling legend could step in to fill that spot, Eric Bischoff.

After Heyman shocked the WWE Universe by turning on both Punk and Reigns to align with Rollins, fans have been wondering who will guide The Tribal Chief next. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Bischoff is the perfect fit.

Speaking after WrestleMania 41 Night One, Russo said it would be “tremendous” to see Bischoff manage Reigns, especially if it leads to tension with Heyman. Bischoff, who currently lives a quiet life in Wyoming, has said he’s open to limited TV appearances, making his idea very possible. His last WWE appearance was in December 2024 on NXT, so he’s not far removed from the spotlight.

Bringing Bischoff into The Tribal Chief’s corner adds a fresh dynamic and creates an exciting new rivalry with Heyman. With the 59-year-old now backing Rollins, a Bischoff-Roman Reigns pairing could be just what WWE needs to keep this storyline red hot.

