Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes: How was The American Nightmare's real-life relationship with his father? 

Cody Rhodes confronted his WrestleMania 39 opponent Roman Reigns on the latest episode of SmackDown. This was the first time they came face-to-face following The American Nightmare's win at the Royal Rumble in January.

Dusty Rhodes had major contributions to the industry event post-retirement from the in-ring competition. He took on the role of mentor to rising talents. While the Hall of Famer never won the WWE Championship, Cody Rhodes claimed that was his sole objective upon his return last year. In the early years of his first WWE run, the 37-year-old proclaimed he wanted his wrestling identity to differ from his father's.

The Tribal Chief recalled when Dusty Rhodes wished he was his son. In real-life, Cody Rhodes had a close-knit relationship with his father. His brother Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust) had a rocky relationship with the Hall of Famer, but later the two mended fences. Last year, the Royal Rumble winner discussed Dusty Rhodes' impact on his wrestling career:

"My father waxed poetic on hard times. I’ve tasted them, and I kept that taste in my mouth. Yes, I am my father’s son. I’m one of four children, along with Dustin, Kristin, and Teil. The truth is, I am more my mother. I have so much Michelle Runnels in me, and the other siblings are so much more like Dusty, so maybe that is why he tried so hard with me." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

In 2013, Rhodes and Goldust competed against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for the Tag Team titles. The American Nightmare pinned The Tribal Chief to emerge victorious in their bout.

Cody Rhodes referenced his AEW tenure during SmackDown segment with Roman Reigns

This week's edition of SmackDown was conducted at the Capital One Arena in Washington. The building held major significance for Cody Rhodes, as it was where the inaugural episode of AEW Dynamite was held, with him having a crucial role.

During his interaction with Roman Reigns, The American Nightmare also talked about his Stardust gimmick and how it was unsuccessful. He proceeded to cite that fans would not be interested in watching him and 'his buddies' little indie show.'

He was an EVP in AEW, a promotion he kickstarted along with The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, and Tony Khan.

The two men will clash at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This will mark Cody Rhodes' first main event at The Show of Shows.

