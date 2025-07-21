  • home icon
  • Roman Reigns to confirm his SummerSlam opponent; CM Punk officially out? 5 shocking booking decisions that might take place on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns to confirm his SummerSlam opponent; CM Punk officially out? 5 shocking booking decisions that might take place on WWE RAW

By Sheron
Published Jul 21, 2025 17:59 GMT
Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley [Image Credits: wwe.com/WWE YouTube]
Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley [Image Credits: WWE.com/WWE on YouTube]

The upcoming WWE RAW will continue the build toward SummerSlam. Roman Reigns returned last week, while CM Punk earned a title shot. A lot is going on in the storylines leading to the two-night event in less than two weeks. If the company plans on making this a historic show, they will have to put on some great matches with twists and turns that will blow the fans’ minds.

With that said, here are five booking decisions that could take place on WWE RAW.

#5 Roman Reigns confirms his WWE SummerSlam opponent

With Roman Reigns back in WWE, he could have a match at SummerSlam. But who will it be against? Initially, fans expected it to be Seth Rollins. However, following his injury at Saturday Night’s Main Event, The Visionary might be off the show. But there still is Bron Breakker.

On RAW after WrestleMania 41, Bron Breakker was the one who destroyed Reigns. He needs to get his receipt. This could be a singles match between The OTC and Breakker. However, the promotion could pivot the story as well.

#4 WWE announces Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

When Reigns returned last week, he saved Jey Uso and CM Punk from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Following that, he had a moment with his cousin. With both men having feuded with Rollins’ henchmen, it would not be surprising if WWE sets up a tag team match.

This would feature Reigns and Uso vs. Reed and Breakker. Fans have speculated that this could be the match for SummerSlam. On RAW, it may get confirmed since Rollins is out with his injury. This would be an interesting match to see how The YEET Master and The OTC fare against the two brutes.

#3 Will CM Punk be officially out of SummerSlam?

Last week on RAW, CM Punk won a title shot at SummerSlam. This will be for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther. However, The Ring General might not see Punk as a worthy opponent. After recently beating Goldberg in his retirement match, the reigning champion would want a better opponent for this historic night.

This could result in The Ring General brutalizing CM Punk ahead of the show. This could either rule out Punk from SummerSlam or have him not appear until the match. This will keep fans guessing if Punk will be able to face Gunther for the title.

#2 The Judgment Day's tag title match confirmed for SummerSlam

The Judgment Day currently has gold around everyone’s waist. The heel stable holds the men’s and women’s Tag Team and the Intercontinental Championships. On the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, a triple-threat tag team match will take place to determine who will face Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the title.

This match will take place at SummerSlam, and once the winners are declared, the bout will be made official.

#1 Rhea Ripley takes out both Naomi and IYO SKY

Last week, it was announced that Naomi’s first title defence will be at SummerSlam. She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY's match to win the Women’s World Championship at Evolution. Ripley and SKY were not happy about this, and both wanted a rematch.

This led to the triple-threat match being announced for the title at SummerSlam. The upcoming episode of RAW could see the trio brawl ahead of their big clash. Mami could be the one to stand tall since she is considered the strongest of them all.

Sheron

Sheron

Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies.

