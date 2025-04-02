Roman Reigns to confront his cousin on RAW; former WWE champion to get involved? 3 twists that are possible in Jey Uso's feud with Gunther

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and the rivalry between Jey Uso and Gunther has gone relatively unnoticed. Fans have been drooling over John Cena's feud with Cody Rhodes and the exciting Triple Threat between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.

However, everything changed during this week's WWE RAW. In a brutal match, the Ring General took on the Main Event's twin brother, Jimmy Uso. Gunther picked up the win and left Big Jim bruised and battered after the match, and Jey Uso could do nothing about it.

Gunther made sure to tie Jey Uso up so he could see firsthand the carnage awaiting him at WrestleMania 41. The WWE Universe is engrossed, and everyone is wondering what will come next.

Here are three twists that could be possible in what has quickly become a blood feud.

#3. Jimmy Uso returns to save his brother at WrestleMania 41

After what happened on RAW, many expect Jimmy Uso to be out for the foreseeable future. That said, the injury, at least as of this writing, is only kayfabe. With that in mind, he could potentially return sometime soon.

Given how high the stakes are at WrestleMania 41, there is no doubt that at some point, Jey may need some help. So, imagine the surprise on the fans' faces if Jimmy Uso is the one to make a comeback and help him win.

#2. Former tag team champion Ludwig Kaiser gets involved

Jimmy Uso's involvement remains questionable, but one superstar whose involvement wouldn't be all that shocking to see is Ludwig Kaiser. The German star is good friends with Gunther and his right-hand man in Imperium.

Although the interactions between the two of them have been minimal of late, there is no doubt Kaiser will want to see The Ring General come out on top at The Show of Shows. Considering this, perhaps the two-time NXT Tag Team Champion will try to interfere during the match with Jey Uso and potentially help the World Heavyweight Champion retain.

#1. Roman Reigns gives his cousin Jey Uso some advice on RAW

Last but certainly not the least is the possibility of Roman Reigns getting involved. When it comes to people Jey Uso knows with World Championship match experience, there are none better than The OTC.

As such, perhaps the former Intercontinental Champion can invite the leader of The Bloodline to RAW and ask for some advice. Or, Reigns, taking matters into his own hands, decides to make a surprise appearance on RAW to confront his cousin and give him a pep talk before WrestleMania 41.

Of course, this is just speculation. There is no telling what the future holds for this intense feud.

