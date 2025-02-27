Roman Reigns to confront The Rock before WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

The WWE Universe hasn't seen Roman Reigns in quite some time, but that will be changing very soon. The Undisputed Tribal Chief is scheduled to make appearances on SmackDown on March 21 and March 28. As of this writing, his plans for both episodes are unknown, but can he confront The Rock before WrestleMania 41 on one of them?

This could certainly happen considering recent developments. After all, The Rock recently approached Cody Rhodes with the opportunity to become "his" champion. With no WrestleMania plans confirmed just yet for Roman Reigns, a confrontation with The Final Boss could be on the horizon.

Whether that is on March 21, 28, or any other episode of SmackDown remains to be seen. However, there is a good chance that the OG Bloodline leader will have some sort of interaction with his legendary cousin. Reigns could question The Rock's motives, especially considering the 39-year-old is hell-bent on becoming Undisputed WWE Champion once more.

Furthermore, he could also ask, given their family ties, why he wasn't approached with such an opportunity.

Of course, this does not have to directly affect any potential plans for WrestleMania 41, but it could make for an interesting storyline following The Show of Shows. That said, it hinges on several factors, including Cody Rhodes' answer at the Elimination Chamber. So, at this point, it is just speculation.

Roman Reigns claims he will be dealing with ''business'' come March 21 and 28

Whether or not Roman Reigns confronts The Rock remains to be seen, but the fact is he will be on SmackDown on March 21 and 28. The blue brand heads to Bologna and London, respectively, for those two episodes, and the former world champion has made a huge statement regarding the same.

He has put WWE fans in Bologna and London on notice, informing them that ''greatness is coming" to their respective cities. Furthermore, The Head of The Table claimed on X that he "has business to attend to" on SmackDown, so it will be interesting to see what exactly he has planned.

Given the fact that WrestleMania season is underway, his "business" might have something to do with The Showcase of The Immortals, but only time will tell.

