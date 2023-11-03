Roman Reigns to be confronted by a ghost from his past after WWE Crown Jewel? Exploring a possible hint

At WWE Crown Jewel 2023, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. Should Roman manage to hold onto his title, he could be confronted by the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

The two superstars have been closely linked ever since their days as The Shield, and Seth Rollins has struggled to escape the shadow of his old stablemate. If the current plans are focused on brand warfare, as we've seen teased by the segments between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce, we might see the traditional champion vs. champion match between Rollins and Reigns very soon.

A hint was recently dropped that The Visionary will be appearing on the final episode of WWE SmackDown before the Survivor Series 2023 event. Rollins has been vocal about deserving a rematch against Reigns ever since he defeated The Tribal Chief via disqualification at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

The two stars have unresolved conflict and Rollins has expressed his displeasure with his former stablemate's transformation. During his interview with Corey Graves before his match against AJ Styles at Night of Champions, The Visionary expressed that he wanted to win the World Heavyweight Championship as fans deserved a fighting champion, unlike Reigns.

As of right now, Rollins serves as the red brand's most prominent superstar. The best course of action for him to elevate his stock and truly become the face of the WWE would be to defeat Reigns in a rematch.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 will emanate from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. We'll have to wait and see if Reigns and Rollins cross paths at the Crown Jewel PLE to set up a match on November 26.

Seth Rollins doesn't like Roman Reigns

Since the implosion of The Shield in 2014, Rollins and Reigns have regularly clashed. However, there have also been times they have worked together despite their hostility.

In an in-depth conversation with Corey Graves on RAW, Rollins made a strong statement about The Tribal Chief. He declared that although he still loves Roman Reigns, he lost all respect for him due to his merciless nature during his long tenure as a champion.

“I love Roman Reigns … but I don’t like Roman Reigns … that’s brotherhood right … I will always have love for that man ...When everybody in the world had made us their enemies, Roman was there for me …but the person he has become … and the champion he has become … I have got no respect for that. I just think he has been poisoned by his ego … and the biggest thing is that championship … he is taking opportunities away from everybody else … that’s about as selfish as you can be … I want to become World Heavyweight champion so that we can all forget about Roman Reigns.” [H/T ClucthPoints]

