Roman Reigns to continue unfortunate WWE trend at SummerSlam? Possibility explored

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns made a surprising return and attacked Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Fans' excitement is at an all-time high as they are anticipating the OTC's match at SummerSlam 2025. For those unaware, The Biggest Party of the Summer will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, across two nights, on August 2 and August 3.
Earlier, reports indicated that The Original Tribal Chief might face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. However, Rollins was injured in real life during his match against LA Knight. This seemingly halted their storyline, but WWE is still trying to capitalize on Roman Reigns' issues with Breakker and Paul Heyman.
The former Undisputed WWE Champion is now expected to lock horns against Bron Breakker in a singles bout. Otherwise, he could compete in a tag team match pitting him and Jey Uso against Breakker and Bronson Reed. If either of these matches is booked for the summer spectacle, Reigns will seemingly continue his unfortunate trend of not being in the main event of the show.
Considering that Reigns doesn't have a title match or a high-profile contest lined up for this year's SummerSlam, he is not expected to headline the show. The Head of the Table competed in the main event of SummerSlam for three consecutive years between 2021 and 2023. After failing to main event last year's show, Reigns will likely continue the unfortunate trend this year.
In 2020, the OTC made an earth-shaking return in the main event of The Biggest Party of the Summer and attacked "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. This kicked off his legendary run as The Tribal Chief. The following year, he closed the show against John Cena in a bout for the Universal Championship.
SummerSlam 2022 saw Reigns lock horns with Brock Lesnar in the main event. The OTC continued his impressive run with his victory over Jey Uso in Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023. Last year, he returned at The Biggest Party of the Summer but couldn't feature in the main event. Since Rollins is injured now, WWE might not consider booking Reigns in the main event of the summer spectacle.
Given recent developments, Reigns seems set to continue his unfortunate WWE trend of not being in SummerSlam's main event this year. As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.
Roman Reigns' return is already a big success for WWE
Roman Reigns’ return has generated significant buzz among WWE fans. Not only this, but his comeback has also already proved beneficial for the Stamford-based promotion in terms of social media engagement.
The video on WWE's YouTube channel showcasing the OTC's return has crossed 3.4 million views in just one day. Hence, the video has officially earned the title of the most-viewed WWE return video this year. As of this writing, the video is trending at number seven and has surpassed 3.6 million views.
The numbers prove that despite being a part-timer, Roman Reigns remains one of the biggest draws for the company.
