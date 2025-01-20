Roman Reigns' cousin to form a new faction, legendary champ to return? 4 Predictions for WWE RAW & SmackDown this week 

This week's WWE RAW and SmackDown could be another entertaining ride for fans. The company has announced some solid matches for both shows.

With Saturday Night's Main Event scheduled for this weekend, the company is expected to hype the upcoming special this week. In addition, fans could be treated to several surprises on both WWE RAW and SmackDown.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for WWE this week:

#4. CM Punk could interfere in Seth Rollins' match against Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk were involved in a war of words on last week's episode of WWE RAW. Following that, The Visionary approached Adam Pearce to ask for a match against The Scottish Psychopath, which will happen tonight.

However, the match between the two stalwarts may end in a no-contest due to CM Punk's interference. The Second City Saint has issues with both McIntyre and Rollins. Hence, he could interfere in their match tonight.

This potential angle would then plant the seeds of a Triple Threat match between the aforementioned names.

#3. Jey Uso could brawl with Gunther

Jey Uso is involved in a feud with Gunther on WWE RAW. The YEET Master will challenge The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Night's Main Event.

However, the creative team could have them engage in a brawl on tonight's show to hype their SNME clash. Given Gunther will likely retain his title this weekend, fans should expect Jey to stand tall over The Ring General tonight.

#2. Charlotte Flair could return

Charlotte Flair has been on the sidelines since December 2023 due to an injury. However, the company teased The Queen's comeback last week.

Since then, fans have been speculating about her potential return to the company. While nothing seems confirmed yet, Flair could return on this week's SmackDown.

The Queen is rumored to feud with Tiffany Stratton following her comeback. However, that may not start until after Royal Rumble. With the Rumble mere days away, Flair could return to announce her participation in the bout.

#1. Solo Sikoa could form a new version of The Bloodline

As fans must be aware, Solo Sikoa walked out on The New Bloodline on the latest episode of SmackDown. The recent turn of events may lead to The Street Champion forming a new faction.

Solo could blame Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga for his loss in the Tribal Combat match, ditching them to form a new version of The Bloodline. The Street Champion, who is the cousin of Roman Reigns, could return with a new face, Hikuleo, on SmackDown.

Son of wrestling veteran Samu, Hikuleo, signed with WWE a while back, and could debut as the first member of Solo's new Bloodline this week on SmackDown. Following that, Solo could add more names to his faction in the coming days.

