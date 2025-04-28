Roman Reigns to create a new Bloodline to fight Seth Rollins' alliance on WWE RAW? Exploring potential members

Last week's WWE RAW shocked everyone when Roman Reigns suffered an assault at the hands of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. The OTC could create a new Bloodline to fight the enemies.

After Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk to align with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41, the two sides had a physical battle on WWE RAW. The show left everyone in shock as the former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker entered the scene to protect Rollins and Heyman. The Tribal Chief might not trust CM Punk given their history against each other. He could recreate The Bloodline, which could consist of new members.

Most fans might expect the likes of Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn to emerge for help. However, the three may be busy in the World Heavyweight Championship division, helping Jey overcome the odds. At such a time, Roman Reigns could bring in WWE legend and The Usos' real-life father, Rikishi, as his new Wiseman.

This move could provide him with the guidance he once received from Paul Heyman, which ultimately led to his monumental success in the last few years. The OTC might also need physical backup, especially against the explosive Bron Breakker. The perfect person to help him could be the 6'8'' Titan and real-life Bloodline member, Hikuleo, who is reportedly under contract with WWE.

While a new Bloodline getting formed could raise the drama on WWE RAW to the next level, it should be noted that this scenario is just speculation for now. The upcoming weeks will reveal what Triple H has in store for the viewers.

Who else could support Roman Reigns against Seth Rollins' new alliance on WWE RAW?

While a much-awaited debut from Hikuleo could certainly change the landscape of the ongoing rivalry, it isn't the only option. Roman Reigns could invest his trust in CM Punk much like he did at Survivor Series WarGames 2024. The two have common enemies in Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, so an alliance is possible. The two sides could also face off in a tag team match at WWE Backlash 2025.

After his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes could also appear to help The Tribal Chief, considering he might want to fight against the greater evil, that is, Seth Rollins and his new alliance. The American Nightmare previously emerged for help at Bad Blood 2024, so there is a chance he could do it again.

With that said, the upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be a must-see to understand what's ahead in this heated feud.

