Roman Reigns to create a new Bloodline with surprising WWE duo to combat Seth Rollins? Exploring potential alliance

Roman Reigns has fallen into an interesting position following WrestleMania. His climb back to the top continues across WWE RAW and SmackDown.

It seems that since the OG Bloodline members have now gone their separate ways, there remain only two members of the Bloodline on SmackDown, and Reigns could be forced to ask his former rivals for help to combat Seth Rollins.

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu are the only members of the group who are not on the sidelines through injury. Also, after Fatu won the United States Championship at WrestleMania, he could become a target for several names on the blue brand this week.

Solo and Jacob have not been on the best of terms, but now that Tama Tonga is sidelined through injury and Tonga Loa remains out of action, the remnants of the two groups could be forced to unite to help each other.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were once on the same page

It was Roman Reigns who called Solo Sikoa up to the main roster, and after missing out on WrestleMania altogether, he could be ready to step up his game heading into Backlash.

Jacob Fatu would be perhaps the only star who could match Bron Breakker if Reigns was able to convince him to come over to his side. Reigns has to remember that he is no longer the powerful Tribal Chief he once was, and now he needs to change his attitude and recruit people who can help him in his next step.

Reigns is up against a stable that could continue to grow over the next few weeks, so he won't be able to face them alone, and CM Punk has already proved that he can't be trusted.

Could a dangerous alliance be formed on WWE SmackDown in order to exact revenge on Paul Heyman?

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More