Roman Reigns crosses a gigantic WWE milestone ahead of Survivor Series WarGames

Roman Reigns has been on a roll alongside his fellow stablemates. He recently surpassed another massive WWE milestone, with WWE Survivor Series WarGames almost on the horizon.

At Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match to retain his title. Today, Reigns surpassed 800 days as Universal Champion.

At WWE SummerSlam 2020, Roman Reigns returned to the company and bagged the Universal Championship seven days later. It has been 800 days since Reigns' victory over Braun Strowman and The Fiend, and he still has the belt secured on his shoulder.

How did WWE fans react to Roman Reigns crossing another impressive WWE milestone?

The WWE Universe has been divided like never before regarding Reigns' current run as the company's top guy. Reigns' latest accomplishment received various responses from fans.

Some of the notable reactions can be viewed below:

Ari Fantis @rprez2012 @WrestleOps I want to know how the hell Hulk Hogan was WWF Champion for 4 years in the mid 80s. Not to say anything about Bruno's 12 year reign as WWWF Champion. There is zero chance Roman Reigns sniffs either of those. @WrestleOps I want to know how the hell Hulk Hogan was WWF Champion for 4 years in the mid 80s. Not to say anything about Bruno's 12 year reign as WWWF Champion. There is zero chance Roman Reigns sniffs either of those.

Decky @Halloweenus1 @WrestleOps @WWE RomanReigns @WWE @HeymanHustle Reigns has gone from my most hated wrestler to the reason I watch wrestling. I acknowledge my Tribal Chief. We'll miss this run when its over! @WrestleOps @WWERomanReigns @WWE @HeymanHustle Reigns has gone from my most hated wrestler to the reason I watch wrestling. I acknowledge my Tribal Chief. We'll miss this run when its over!

Reigns' confidence is currently at an all-time high. Earlier this year, he opened up about his WWE career and called himself the GOAT:

"To me, I’m not trying to get there, I believe I’m there. I believe I’m living in the day of The GOAT within my own performance. I’m just constantly pushing myself, and for many reasons, I feel like I’m surrounded by the greatest and me as a singles competitors, as the Universal Champion, as the top guy of WWE, the face of this billion dollar company, I’m the greatest of all time." [H/T The Sportster]

Reigns added the WWE Championship to his collection when he defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38. Reigns has managed to stay at the very top of WWE's food chain ever since. Over the past two years, he has beaten WWE's top names and is seemingly doing the best work of his career.

It certainly won't be a surprise if Reigns crosses the 1000-day mark as the Universal Champion in the coming months. Hence, it remains to be seen who can potentially dethrone The Tribal Chief for the coveted title.

What was your reaction to Roman Reigns crossing 800 consecutive days as Universal Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes