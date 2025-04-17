Roman Reigns to crown a new Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41? Exploring major Bloodline consequences after Paul Heyman 'betrayal'

Roman Reigns is set to compete in his 10th WrestleMania main event this Saturday in Las Vegas, breaking his record. However, there is a chance that the OTC might crown Jey Uso as the new Tribal Chief at Mania after getting betrayed by Paul Heyman.
Reigns' rise to greatness started when he associated himself with Paul Heyman. Their partnership seemingly came to an end when CM Punk cashed in on his favor and said that Heyman would be in his corner at WrestleMania.
Roman Reigns might walk away from his position of The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania after getting betrayed by Paul Heyman. During last year's Hall of Fame ceremony, Reigns said, "The moment I'm not with the Wiseman is the moment you won't see The Tribal Chief anymore."
Reigns might stick to his word and leave his position as The Tribal Chief. He could crown Jey Uso as the new Tribal Chief ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther. This would be a full circle moment for Jey, as he would finally get the recognition from Roman Reigns that he had been chasing all along.
Roman Reigns sends a message ahead of WrestleMania
The OTC will face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania on Saturday. Reigns will break his own record for most Mania main events this year by main eventing his 10th WrestleMania.
Before his Mania bout, Reigns took to his Instagram to send a message to all his fans. He shared a video of him working out with a caption letting people know that he is going to do things his way at Mania. He also used the song "My Way" by Limp Bizkit in the background, famously known for being the theme song of WrestleMania X-Seven.
"Time to do things my way. ☝🏽 #WrestleMania," wrote Reigns.
Fans are excited to see this Triple Threat match at Mania. It'll be interesting to see who walks out victorious this Saturday in the Sin City.