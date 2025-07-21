Roman Reigns to crown OTC 2 before leaving WWE at SummerSlam? Possibility explored

Roman Reigns returned to WWE after three months of absence last week on Monday Night RAW. The Undisputed Tribal Chief was brutally attacked on the flagship show after WrestleMania 41 at the hands of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

Reigns has returned with a new nickname, “The OTC 1”, which has raised multiple questions amongst fans and experts trying to decode the reasoning behind it. This mystery may potentially be answered at SummerSlam 2025.

There is a strong possibility that Roman Reigns and Jey Uso may team up to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. In a shocking twist, after capturing a win over Paul Heyman’s heel group, Reigns might crown The YEET Master as the OTC 2.

Reigns will likely go on another hiatus from WWE as he has to film his upcoming Hollywood film “Street Fighter”. Roman could crown Jey Uso as his successor, crowning him as the "OTC 2,” a position The Head of the Table considered Solo Sikoa for before he backstabbed him.

Jey Uso has been a key figure in Roman Reigns' journey of becoming Tribal Chief. Hence, Reigns awarding him with the Ula Fala would be a wholesome moment.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE Hall of Famer questions rumoured SummerSlam plans for Roman Reigns

Since Seth Rollins got injured, there has been a rumor that Bron Breakker may face Roman Reigns at The Biggest Party of the Summer as the Visionary’s replacement.

However, speaking on his Off The Top podcast, real-life Bloodline member and WWE legend Rikishi doubts whether the two-time Intercontinental Champion is ready for a big spot, such as facing Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

"Bron Breaker has been moved in that position to be a main event player on his own soon. Right now, he's surrounded to get that kind of rub and also to kind of be able to lead him. But he's a quick learner. He's a great athlete. He looks good. His promos are there, but I feel like in due time, he is gonna be that person too," Rikishi said.

With SummerSlam around the corner, it will be interesting to see what plan the Stamford-based promotion may have for Reigns.

