Roman Reigns made a triumphant return to WWE last Monday on RAW, but a Bloodline legend has questioned the current plans for the OTC. Rikishi, a WWE Hall of Famer, believes it's too early for a top young star to face the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.After a nearly three-month hiatus, Reigns returned on the July 14th episode of RAW in Birmingham, Alabama. He stormed the ring to take out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, saving CM Punk and Jey Uso from a beatdown.The rumored plan for the OTC is a potential one-on-one matchup against Breakker at SummerSlam. However, Rikishi believes that it's too soon for the two-time Intercontinental Champion to face someone like Roman Reigns in WWE's second-biggest event of the year.He was speaking on his Off The Top podcast when he said:&quot;Bron Breaker has been moved in that position to be a main event player on his own soon. Right now, he's surrounded to get that kind of rub and also to kind of be able to lead him. But he's a quick learner. He's a great athlete. He looks good. His promos are there, but I feel like in due time, he is gonna be that person too,&quot; Rikishi said. [13:34 - 14:03]Another possibility that has been thrown around online is Roman Reigns and Jey Uso teaming up to take on Seth Rollins' monster duo. Bron Breakker has taken the spotlight in the immediate aftermath of The Visionary's knee injury.Roman Reigns to appear on the July 21st episode of WWE RAWFollowing his return last week, WWE has announced that Roman Reigns is set to appear on the July 21st episode of RAW in Houston, Texas. Reigns will be addressing his return, as well as the betrayal by his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman.The OTC never got to address what happened in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41. Heyman didn't just betray CM Punk. He also turned his back on Reigns to join forces with Seth Rollins to be his Oracle.In addition to Reigns, CM Punk is also scheduled to appear and discuss becoming the No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Three additional matches were announced, as well as Becky Lynch having a proposal for Lyra Valkyria.If you use quotes from the article in your publication, please credit the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.