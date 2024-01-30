Roman Reigns to defend his title against 24-year veteran at Elimination Chamber on WWE's request? Exploring the chances

WWE appears to have hit a major roadblock as they are heading to their biggest event of the year.

Roman Reigns could defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as soon as next month, even though he wasn't scheduled to wrestle until WrestleMania XL.

A week before The Rumble, Seth Rollins announced that he had suffered a knee injury in a match against Jinder Mahal. Last night on RAW, CM Punk announced that he would miss WrestleMania due to a torn tricep. This has turned out to be a huge blow, with the company's biggest stars out of action ahead of Elimination Chamber.

Elimination Chamber is expected to be a huge stadium show, which will be held in Perth, Australia, this year. An international show requires the company to put its best foot forward, showcasing the biggest matches and stars. However, with Rollins and Punk gone, WWE might just have to ask Roman Reigns to do them a solid.

Earlier, it was reported that The Tribal Chief would wrestle directly at WrestleMania XL after the Rumble and skip Elimination Chamber altogether.

With no Rollins, Punk, or Lesnar, we could see Roman Reigns defending his championship against Randy Orton in the main event. The two of them are currently the biggest WWE Superstars available and have an ongoing storyline. This could also be a continuation, given the fact that Orton wasn't pinned by Reigns at Royal Rumble.

Roman Reigns would be a star in any era according to WWE Hall of Famer

Roman Reigns has been a different beast altogether since 2020. He is the Tribal Chief and has been the Undisputed Champion for four years running. He manages to give the audience something each time, adding to his appeal.

For years, legends and Hall of Famers have been all praise for Reigns. However, it's a tad different when it comes from a man who helped make this industry as big as it is today. In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Hulk Hogan claimed Roman Reigns is on a different level and would fit into any era of wrestling.

“Watch his matches and you can tell. You can see it in the way Roman creates emotion, understands how to make the crowd mad, and how he puts people on the edge of their seat calling for that comeback. Roman Reigns learned this all old-school from his dad, but he adapted to the newer era, too. He can do it all. Roman is adaptable to whoever he is wrestling. That’s important. At any moment in time, he can switch gears on you. He’s amazing, and he’d fit in any era.”

Reigns is a superstar WWE can bank on to pull them out of any situation.

Do you think The Tribal Chief will show up in Perth? Sound off in the comments section below.

