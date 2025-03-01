Roman Reigns to destroy his ex-Shield brother, Cost CM Punk at Elimination Chamber? 4 ways The OTC can make his WWE return

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is just on the horizon, and the return of Roman Reigns has been highly anticipated by fans. The Original Tribal Chief recently announced that he will appear on the March 21 and March 28, 2025, episodes of SmackDown. This significantly increases the chances of The OTC possibly returning before these dates, making The Road to WrestleMania 41 even more exciting.

In this article, we will discuss four ways Roman Reigns could return to WWE ahead of this year's Show of Shows.

#4. Roman Reigns might return at Elimination Chamber and cost Seth Rollins

The Visionary delivered a couple of Stomps to Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2025. Since then, The OTC is yet to make an appearance. One possible way for Roman to return is by seeking vengeance against Seth Rollins for his actions.

Seth is scheduled to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match this year. Reigns could make his return during the match to cost The Visionary his opportunity. This could happen when the Chamber door opens following a superstar’s elimination, allowing OTC to enter the structure and exact revenge on his former Shield brother for what happened at Royal Rumble.

#3. The OTC might accidentally cost CM Punk at Elimination Chamber

Not only Seth Rollins, but if Roman Reigns returns at Elimination Chamber 2025, fans could also see the Original Tribal Chief accidentally costing CM Punk the match as well. A Triple Threat match between Roman, Seth, and Punk is speculated to take place at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals.

There have already been considerable hints about this bout at Royal Rumble. So, if WWE really wants to set up this match, Elimination Chamber seems like the perfect stage to plant more seeds. As the former Undisputed Champion, Reigns' quest for vengeance against Rollins, which could inadvertently cost The Voice of the Voiceless too, further escalates tensions.

This could ultimately lead to a high-stakes triple-threat feud for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. Reigns might appear on RAW after Elimination Chamber and confront Seth Rollins

Another potential way Roman Reigns could return to the Stamford-based promotion is by making his comeback on RAW after Elimination Chamber 2025. The Original Tribal Chief could return and confront Seth Rollins on the show.

A confrontation between these two stars would ignite a massive reaction from the live crowd and serve as a strong start to the WrestleMania 41 build for Reigns and Rollins.

#1. Paul Heyman could announce his return

Another way WWE could bring The Original Tribal Chief back to television is by having Paul Heyman announce his return. The Wiseman could appear on SmackDown and declare that Roman Reigns is slated to return after mid-March, revealing the exact date of his comeback.

Additionally, The Special Counsel could even announce Reigns' return before the March 21, 2025, episode of SmackDown, building anticipation for his long-awaited comeback.

