Roman Reigns to dethrone Cody Rhodes, huge name to win MITB & more- 4 ways The American Nightmare could lose his title 

Since winning the WWE Undisputed Title, Cody Rhodes has had a decent run on the main roster. However, WWE Universe has started speculating over potential names who could dethrone The American Nightmare.

There are several potential ways the Stamford-based promotion could book the same. The following piece will shed light on four such ways Cody Rhodes could drop his title.

#4. WWE King of the Ring winner's triumph

WWE King of the Ring is underway. Truth be told, the action so far has been highly entertaining. The event is slated to conclude on May 25, with the company crowning its new King of the Ring.

However, the winner of the tournament doesn't get anything directly apart from the crown and the title of the King of the Ring. The company could alter that by awarding the winner a guaranteed title shot at SummerSlam, something that WWE did way back in 2002.

This potential angle would not only spice things up in the tournament but also increase urgency among the participants. Given Gunther is currently the hot favorite to win the whole thing, he could not only go on to challenge but also potentially dethrone Cody Rhodes with the help of Ludwig Kaiser at the biggest WWE event of the summer.

#3. LA Knight wins the Money in the Bank and dethrones Cody Rhodes

LA Knight is one of the hot favorites to win the Money in the Bank briefcase this year. The charismatic superstar has been one of the most popular faces on the main roster. While fans have been dying to see him get a title run, that hasn't happened so far.

However, that could change shortly. Given his admirable work over the last year or so, the company could award Knight with the Money in the Bank briefcase. The Megastar could win the coveted prize and dethrone Rhodes to secure his first title on the main roster.

#2. 'Babyface' Roman Reigns dethrones 'heel' Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns' rivalry with Cody Rhodes has been one of the most successful programs in the history of WWE. Given that, the creative team could look to milk it one more time by pitting the two stalwarts against each other once again.

With the duo currently tied at 1-1, a potential rubber match makes sense. However, things could be entirely different this time around. Given his interest in a heel turn, the creative team could have Rhodes undergo a character change and embrace the dark side.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is likely to return as a babyface. The Tribal Chief could make a comeback and handle The Bloodline business before turning his attention towards The American Nightmare. Following that, the former champion could dethrone the current WWE Undisputed champion to reclaim the title.

#1. Cody Rhodes loses his title due to The Rock

Expand Tweet

Another potential way Cody Rhodes could lose his title is if The Rock returns to make his presence felt. The American Nightmare and The Brahma Bull were involved in an angle earlier this year, and the duo are rumored to clash against each other at WrestleMania 41.

The company could lay down the breadcrumbs for the rumored match by having The Rock return to cost Rhodes his title before WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback