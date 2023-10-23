Roman Reigns to end The Bloodline and form new faction on WWE SmackDown with big name Triple H endorsed? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has been the top champion in WWE for more than three years. He's been backed up most of that time by The Bloodline. While the faction has done well to keep pushing the Tribal Chief, in recent months, the story has seemed to be stretched past what it should have been. While WWE will want the star to hold on to the title longer, it may be time that Roman Reigns ends The Bloodline.

In their absence, he would be stronger, founding a new faction and handing him unprecedented power in WWE. This might be the time to forge an alliance with Nick Aldis.

Triple H arrived on the season premiere of SmackDown two weeks ago and announced several major changes to how things were happening in WWE. Instead of Adam Pearce being an unnamed official who took care of everything for the company, Triple H promoted him and made him the RAW General Manager. However, he introduced Nick Aldis, who was made the SmackDown GM.

Endorsing Aldis, Triple H left him in charge of the blue brand, and it appears that the name has already started using his power, throwing out Adam Pearce and Jey Uso from the show last week.

He is new and fresh and is already showing somewhat heel traits. In many ways, the star, with authority over the whole blue brand, is the perfect new ally for Roman Reigns. At this time, The Bloodline may seem more of a hindrance than a help to the Tribal Chief. He could finally decide that disbanding the faction might be best for him.

Expand Tweet

Following that, starting a new alliance with Nick Aldis would see something else born - a new faction in the form of an old one - The Corporate Bloodline. In many ways, reminiscent of the Corporate Ministry of The Undertaker and Vince McMahon, this could help rejuvenate Reigns altogether and help him defeat all comers.

Nick Aldis and Roman Reigns allying would push everything in the Tribal Chief's favor

If allied with an authority figure like Aldis, Roman Reigns would have the odds even higher in his favor. Not only would Aldis be able to keep away and make life difficult for Reigns' enemies, but he would also be able to gather some of the stronger stars on SmackDown around Reigns to support him.

Expand Tweet

Promising breakthrough pushes and lesser title chances, plenty of stars would jump at this opportunity. In the end, though, it remains to be seen if this happens and how Triple H would react to his hand-selected official so clearly favoring one star.