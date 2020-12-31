Roman Reigns ends 2020 by setting an impressive new record

Although Roman Reigns did not appear on WWE television for much of 2020, he was still able to break one of his own personal records. For the first time in his WWE career, the Universal Champion amassed a win percentage of more than 90 percent in the same calendar year.

Much like John Cena and Hulk Hogan, Roman Reigns has earned a reputation as someone who wins the majority of his matches. Prior to 2020, the former Shield member performed as a babyface for over six years. Babyface Superstars usually pick up victories at live events, which means their overall win ratios are often very high.

According to Cagematch.net, Roman Reigns won 90.6% of his WWE matches in 2020. This includes his matches on WWE television, as well as the matches he competed in at live events before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roman Reigns competed in 32 matches in 2020, winning 29 times and losing just twice. His first loss came in the 2020 Royal Rumble, which Drew McIntyre won, and his second defeat took place on SmackDown on December 4. That episode saw Kevin Owens and Otis defeat Roman Reigns and Jey Uso via disqualification.

The only Roman Reigns match in 2020 that ended without a winner took place on the January 3 episode of SmackDown. Daniel Bryan and Reigns fought to a no contest against Dolph Ziggler and King Corbin in a tag team match.

In numbers: Roman Reigns’ year-by-year win ratios

Roman Reigns’ previous best win ratio came in 2016 when he won 89.3% of his WWE matches. That was the year in which he defeated Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania 32 to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

2020: 90.6%

2019: 87.9%

2018: 86.7%

2017: 82.7%

2016: 89.3%

2015: 87.8%

2014: 78.7%

2013: 24.0%

2012: 71.4%

The year 2013 stands out the most in that list. Roman Reigns performed as a heel alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins throughout those 12 months. While the three Shield members often won on television, they regularly lost matches at live events.