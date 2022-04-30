Roman Reigns faces former WWE Champion; Top champion destroyed - WWE Live Event Results from O2 Arena, London Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (April 29th, 2022)

We got a big WWE Live Event from the O2 Arena in London this Friday. With names like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey on the card, the show did not disappoint.

Gazzabaldi @gazzabaldi @WWERomanReigns #headofthetable Had the pleasure of having a seat at the table tonight. Been waiting a long time to see my first wwe live event. All superstars tonight didnt disappoint. Great event #wwelive Had the pleasure of having a seat at the table tonight. Been waiting a long time to see my first wwe live event. All superstars tonight didnt disappoint. Great event #wwelive @WWERomanReigns #headofthetable https://t.co/ofuAtjthwq

Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya - Women's Tag Team Championship match

The opening match of the night was a women's tag team bout and the champions were taking a beating at first but managed to come out on top. Sasha Banks & Naomi managed to eke out a victory over Shayna Baszler & Natalya to retain the women's tag team titles.

Result: Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Shayna Baszler & Natalya to retain the Women's Tag Team Championships

Grade: B-

GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

GUNTHER got the upper hand early on and got some big moves in but Shinsuke Nakamura got back with his trademark kicks and evened the odds. Both hard-hitting strikers battled it out but GUNTHER walked away with the victory in the end.

Result: GUNTHER def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Grade: B+

Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley took on Sheamus, a matchup that we are yet to see on the main roster, at least in recent times. Lashley dominated from the start and although Sheamus got some big hits in, The All Mighty got the win.

Result: Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus

Grade: B

Aliyah vs. Shotzi

Aliyah and Shotzi squared off at the O2 Arena for the first time ever. It was a good showing from both young superstars but Aliyah came out with the win in her first WWE match in the UK.

Result: Aliyah def. Shotzi

Grade: C

RK-Bro vs. The Usos

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro faced SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match at the O2 Arena. The Usos put on a great match but RK-Bro, the fan favorites, walked out with the win.

Result: RK-Bro def. The Usos

Grade: B

Ricochet (c) vs. Butch vs. Sami Zayn - Intercontinental Championship match

Ricochet took on former champion Sami Zayn and Butch, formerly from NXT UK. Zayn was taking a beating from the other two and Butch had a great showing but Ricochet retained his title after a hard-hitting match.

Result: Ricochet def. Butch & Sami Zayn to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Grade: B

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey - SmackDown Women’s Championship match

Dan @d4nlav #WWELondon Charlotte Flair Vs Ronda Rousey is up next in the first of two main events! #WWELive Charlotte Flair Vs Ronda Rousey is up next in the first of two main events! #WWELive #WWELondon https://t.co/TycpuFIVzF

Another outing for the matchup that WWE has been hyping up to be the new John Cena vs. The Rock, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey battled it out once more, this time in the UK. Flair got the win but only by cheating before Rousey got up and wiped her out as payback.

Result: Charlotte Flair def. Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Grade: B+

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match

Roman Reigns faced off against Drew McIntyre in our main event of the night. Both men know how to put on a good main event and this once did not disappoint. Reigns picked up the win in the end and retained his title as the night came to a close.

Result: Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Grade: B+

