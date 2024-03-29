Roman Reigns' family allegedly once wanted him to quit WWE after losing a major match to 2-time US Champion

Roman Reigns has faced his fair share of ups and downs in WWE, and currently, he is sitting atop the mountain in the Stamford-based promotion. However, his current success would have never seen the light of day had he listened to his family's suggestions following WrestleMania 31.

Before we get into what the Anoa'i family's Afa and Sika had to say about WrestleMania 31's results, here is a recap of what happened at the premium live event. Roman Reigns competed against Brock Lesnar, who was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at that time. Both men executed their best moves, such as the Spear, F-5, German Suplex, and Superman Punch, to bring the other down, but they kept failing. In a shocking turn of events, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. Rollins hit a Curb Stomp on Reigns and pinned him to walk out as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The result of the main event match allegedly infuriated Roman Reigns' father, Sika Anoa'i, who supposedly was furious with the Stamford-based company. Additionally, Reigns' uncle, Afa Anoa'i, was not pleased with the results either. Apparently, some of Reigns' family members wanted the former Big Dog to quit WWE following WrestleMania 31. However, Roman Reigns was said to have taken the loss well.

Michael PS Hayes refuted the rumors by claiming that Sika was "blown away" by WrestleMania 31.

If the rumors were indeed true, and Sika Anoa'i did want his son to leave the Stamford-based company, the WWE Universe should be relieved that Reigns did not go with that decision. The Bloodline saga that began with The Tribal Chief has brought The Rock back to WWE. While the storyline initially unfolded without The Brahma Bull, his inclusion in the Samoan faction and his villainous persona have certainly been exciting for wrestling fans.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will compete against each other at WWE WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL marks the first time when Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will officially compete against each other. At WrestleMania 31, the official match card had Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as the main event, and Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract later on in the match. Prior to that, Rollins and Reigns appeared at WrestleMania 29 and WrestleMania 30 as part of The Shield.

On Night One of WrestleMania XL, The Tribal Chief will team up with The Rock to take on The Visionary and Cody Rhodes in a blockbuster tag team match. The result of the following match will determine the stipulations for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare on Night Two.

If The Rock and Reigns win on Night One, the main event match on Night Two will be contested under 'Bloodline Rules.' However, if Rhodes and Rollins win, The Bloodline will not interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare on Night Two.

