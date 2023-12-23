Roman Reigns to fight 36-year-old champion for the first time in 2024? Title unification scenario explored

Roman Reigns has been the most dominant force in WWE for the last three years, but could 2024 be when he meets his greatest challenge in a title unification match?

At WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns shocked the world by defeating Cody Rhodes. As the 40th edition of the Show of Shows approaches, the wrestling world is already buzzing over the possibility of The Tribal Chief staying the top champion after WrestleMania 40. If so, one star could emerge as the new challenger.

This star is none other than the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, who has held the title for over 550 days. Gunther has defeated top names like The Miz, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre and could also successfully defend his gold at WrestleMania 40. As Roman nears Hulk Hogan's 1474-day reign, he could face The Ring General at Bash in Berlin in August.

The match could have the highest stakes as both Gunther's Intercontinental Championship and Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship could be on the line in a title unification match. If this scenario materializes, it will be the biggest match in the professional wrestling industry.

Considering Triple H's long-term booking, this blockbuster encounter is undoubtedly possible. However, it is just a speculation for now.

Gunther expressed his thoughts about a possible clash with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Gunther are undoubtedly two of the most dominant champions in the history of professional wrestling.

The Ring General recently appeared in an interview discussing the possibility of clashing with the WWE Universal Champion. He thinks the showdown will be interesting, to say the least.

"Yeah, this or Brock [Lesnar] is the usual other mention in that question. "We'll see, time will tell... It would be a very interesting match. I think so, yeah, because I think what Roman is to the Universal Title now is what I am to the Intercontinental Championship. I think the role and position are very similar to that. But, he's doing his thing now, and I'm doing my thing... Further down the line, that's definitely something interesting to get into."

The company is aware of the two stars' potential, and an encounter between the two Titans seems inevitable. It will be interesting to see who emerges as the winner during the battle.