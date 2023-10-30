Roman Reigns to finally lose his title and miss Survivor Series due to major upset after huge return at Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns is heading into the Crown Jewel as the favorite to defeat LA Knight and retain his WWE Universal Championship again. However, for some reason, WWE has not advertised him for Survivor Series. At this point, nothing is confirmed, and things may change, but if Reigns is not appearing at Survivor Series, it might well be for a good reason - he's losing the title at Crown Jewel.

Reports surrounding his apparent absence from Survivor Series have noted that he is expected to next be in WWE for the Royal Rumble after Crown Jewel.

If that's indeed the case, then it may be because the star will finally be losing the title at Crown Jewel and will take time away to lick his wounds. However, the only way WWE would allow him to lose the title is if it set up a much bigger match in the future. In this case, it would have to be The Rock.

The Rock interfering in his match against Knight would be the only way that Reigns could lose the title. Although Knight is extremely over, this is his first venture into the main event scene.

A win here would push him to the stratosphere, while The Rock's return would distract The Tribal Chief. The two could then end up in a feud heading into the Royal Rumble and a future match at WrestleMania, leading to the match everyone has been waiting for.

Even losing to Roman Reigns would help LA Knight

While winning against Reigns would be the biggest moment in Knight's wrestling career, even losing to the star would prove to be a huge boon for his future.

Given his lack of experience in the main event, putting on a good match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel would mean that the star becomes a bonafide main event star.

Do you think The Rock will return to help LA Knight against Roman Reigns? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

