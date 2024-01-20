Roman Reigns to force 20-year veteran to make in-ring return? Analyzing the possibility

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns seems to have hit a major roadblock on the Road to WrestleMania 40. The Tribal Chief was threatened by a 20-year veteran on the latest episode of SmackDown tonight. The person is none other than Nick Aldis. The SmackDown General Manager told Paul Heyman that he would willingly strip Roman of his title if he dared oppose his order.

WWE has done a solid job of slowly building the tension between Roman Reigns and Nick Aldis. The SmackDown General Manager made it clear in his very first meeting with The Tribal Chief that he was not the one to be messed around with.

Ideally, this would lead to a singles match between Roman Reigns and Nick Aldis somewhere down the line. The Head of the Table had previously brought back RAW General Manager Adam Pearce from retirement during the ThunderDome Era.

It remains to be seen if Roman will be Aldis’ comeback opponent. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion has not made his in-ring debut for the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. With that being said, the landscape of pro wrestling has shown that “never say never.”

Did Roman Reigns threaten Nick Aldis during WWE SmackDown?

Nick Aldis was not the only one to get his message across on WWE SmackDown tonight. It seems that Roman Reigns got his message delivered through social media as well. The Tribal Chief posted a new video on his TikTok account, where he threatened to “fix” the SmackDown General Manager.

Roman also toyed with Aldis during the closing moments of the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Tribal Chief taunted Aldis before attempting a Spear on Randy Orton. However, The Viper turned the tide with an RKO out of nowhere.

Both men will meet at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Fatal Four-Way Match will also feature AJ Styles and LA Knight. The upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event goes down next Saturday. Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage of the premium live event as it airs.

Who will dethrone Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below!

