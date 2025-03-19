Roman Reigns to be forced to miss WrestleMania 41 due to injury after unfortunate incident? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins are also set to be under the same roof at the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which promises a massive spectacle with WrestleMania implications. WWE is currently touring Europe and this week's show will be live from Bologna, Italy.

Roman Reigns made a surprising return after a nearly six-week break on RAW at Madison Square Garden. The OTC interfered in the CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins main event Steel Cage bout. The Undisputed Tribal Chief seemingly settled his scores, taking revenge on Rollins for what he did to him at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Reigns pulled Seth out of the cage and laid him out with a Superman punch and a Stomp.

After that, Roman Reigns entered the cage and punished Punk, who eliminated him from the Rumble. Many expect the rumored Triple Threat match between these three to get officially announced on the blue brand this week.

However, in a shocking twist, Rollins and Punk could unexpectedly form an unlikely alliance against Reigns and launch an attack on the OTC, punishing him for ruining their Steel Cage match on RAW. They might just be more vicious in their attack and leave Roman even unable to compete at WrestleMania 41.

WWE might announce that Roman Reigns was injured during the two-on-one assault and would be sidelined for an unknown period. This could be kayfabe, continuing the storyline leading to a singles match between Rollins and Punk at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Roman Reigns could make a grand return during the bout and cost The Visionary against Punk at The Show of Shows to exact his revenge. This angle could lay the foundation for a singles feud between the former Shield brothers.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this point and we'll know more this Friday night.

Roman Reigns could help former rival at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Undisputed Tribal Chief might play another massive role at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. Cody Rhodes is caught up in a rather troublesome situation against the powerful coalition of a newly-turned-heel John Cena and The Rock. For now, Rhodes stands alone and might need some assistance to balance the scales at WrestleMania 41.

In a shocking twist, Roman could emerge as Cody Rhodes’ savior against John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania 41, returning The American Nightmare's favor from last year, when the Undisputed WWE Champion stood by Reigns’ side against Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa at Bad Blood 2024.

This would also plant seeds for the dream match between The Final Boss and the OTC in the future.

However, the scenario suggested is hypothetical at the moment. With WrestleMania looming, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Reigns in the coming weeks.

