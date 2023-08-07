Roman Reigns could be forced to ostracize Bloodline member following his actions at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns walked out of SummerSlam as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion because of Solo Sikoa and his interference. If Sikoa didn't involve himself in the match, Jey Uso would have won the match before his younger brother could even get the opportunity to make his presence known.

In Tribal Combat, it has been reported by several sources that Sikoa and Jimmy Uso shouldn't have included themselves in the match. Roman Reigns and Jey were supposed to settle their issues themselves, but once again, Reigns was forced to call in backup since he is seemingly unable to retain his Championship on his own.

The Elders were the ones who allowed Jey Uso to compete in Tribal Combat, and they could have a lot to say about Jimmy and Solo Sikoa's interference in the contest at SummerSlam.

The Elders could now force Reigns to banish Solo Sikoa from the group, which would only lead to more issues between the two men after there was a tease mid-match when Sikoa was hit with a spear.

Will Roman Reigns be present to address The Bloodline his week on WWE SmackDown?

Roman Reigns recently updated his Twitter account to show that he was enjoying the perks of being champion in the sun. We might not see him return to a WWE ring anytime soon, with Payback not expected to feature a title defense from The Tribal Chief.

Over the next few weeks, the focus could be on Jey and Jimmy because it was the latter who cost Jey his chance to win the World Championship this past Saturday. Solo Sikoa will also have a lot to say after SummerSlam, which could be WWE's vision to push this story forward without The Tribal Chief.

