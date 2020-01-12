Roman Reigns forces Superstar to eat dog food at WWE live event (Video)

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST

Roman Reigns got his revenge on King Corbin

Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin in a ‘Loser Eats Dog Food’ match at the WWE live event in Dayton, Ohio on Saturday, January 11.

As per the stipulation, Corbin was forced to eat dog food in the middle of the ring after the match, while Reigns followed up with a Superman Punch to bring an end to the main-event segment.

😂😂😂 that's what you call sweet revenge! @WWERomanReigns got to feed Corbin dog food in their match last night! #WWEDayton #WWELive

(Cr/TJSmooth) pic.twitter.com/0USQdFi9i0 — Handy {Team Roman Reigns} (@Yessir_Handy) January 12, 2020

The match stipulation was advertised for the show after several weeks of mocking from Corbin about Reigns’ “The Big Dog” nickname.

Since the two men were confirmed as members of the SmackDown roster in the 2019 draft, Corbin has repeatedly poked fun at his long-term rival, notably when he introduced a person dressed in a “Big Dog” costume to the ring on an episode of SmackDown.

The biggest moment of the storyline so far took place in December 2019 when Corbin and Dolph Ziggler chained Reigns to the ring post on the outside of the ring before pouring dog food all over the four-time WrestleMania main-eventer.

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin: What’s next?

The lengthy rivalry looks set to culminate at the 2020 Royal Rumble, where Roman Reigns and King Corbin will go one-on-one on the same night that they will enter the 30-man Rumble match.

As well as Dolph Ziggler, Corbin welcomed back another of his allies – Robert Roode – on the latest episode of SmackDown, while Reigns now has the returning Usos by his side.