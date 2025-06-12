Roman Reigns to form a new Bloodline with debuting superstars upon his WWE return? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns' schedule in WWE has gotten very light in the last few years. The Tribal Chief has been absent from weekly programming since being taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. There have been speculations that upon his return, Reigns may bring a fresh crew along with him in the form of Hikuleo, Lance Anoa'i, and Zilla Fatu.

The OTC has been at odds with Seth Rollins and his group. While it did seem that Roman Reigns would have a backup in the form of CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso in a battle against the villainous alliance, the babyface trio has lately gotten involved in different rivalries.

CM Punk is set to challenge John Cena, Sami Zayn is on a quest to win the King of the Ring Tournament, and Jey Uso will probably look to regain the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther.

This would effectively leave Reigns alone in a battle against Seth Rollins and his faction. To prevent being overwhelmed by the numbers game, Roman Reigns could debut a new version of The Bloodline, consisting of himself, Hikuleo, Lance Anoa'i, and Zilla Fatu.

This potential scenario would mark Hikuleo and Zilla Fatu's debut in the Stamford-based promotion. As for Lance Anoa'i, the Samoan star has previously made multiple appearances in WWE. Hikuleo reportedly signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2024, but has yet to debut. The same goes for Lance, who signed a contract last year but hasn't made an appearance due to an injury.

Zilla Fatu has been making waves on the independent circuit for a while now, and fans expect the Stamford-based promotion to sign the young star soon. The Bloodline has been a central part of the programming for the majority of the last five years. Hence, aligning with Roman Reigns to begin a new chapter of the Bloodline saga could instantly elevate their careers to a new level.

This potential scenario could lead to an all-out faction war between Seth Rollins' group and The Bloodline. That said, it is just speculation for now. Fans will have to wait and see when and how Reigns makes his long-awaited return.

Former WWE announcer expresses concern over Roman Reigns' part-time schedule

While speaking on the Coach and Bro show, former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman talked about the OTC's part-time schedule. Coachman expressed concern over Reigns' sporadic appearances and how they were negatively affecting the product.

"He already misses two or three months at a time, and as long as this is a narrative that everybody's struggling, tickets, TV viewership, you need your biggest star. Roman Reigns is arguably one of the three biggest stars in the company and he never works, and he just said, 'My next deal's gonna be my last, probably. Three more years is all I can do.' All he can do of what? He only shows up, what would you say, 15 times a year, maybe, on the show?"

It will be interesting to see when the Stamford-based promotion decides to bring back Roman Reigns.

