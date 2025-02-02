Roman Reigns to form a new faction with 3 names, new Tribal Chief? 3 Predictions for The Bloodline saga after Royal Rumble 

Roman Reigns' return to the men's Royal Rumble for the first time since 2020 didn't go according to plan as he, along with Seth Rollins, was eliminated by CM Punk. Following that, the OTC was attacked by an irate Seth Rollins. The Visionary snapped, brutalizing the OTC following his elimination.

Given how things unfolded, fans could see a Triple Threat match between the aforementioned names at WrestleMania this year. However, the grand premium live event is still some time away, and the company could have Reigns continue his ongoing angle with The New Bloodline before turning his attention towards Punk and Rollins.

The Bloodline storyline has been one of the best programs in recent times, and it may see a few more twists and turns in the coming days.

On that note, here are three bold predictions for The Bloodline program after Royal Rumble:

#3. Jacob Fatu could proclaim himself as the new Tribal Chief after Royal Rumble

Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on RAW's debut show on Netflix. Following that, he walked out on The New Bloodline a few weeks ago on the blue brand. This could lead to Jacob Fatu taking over the faction.

The Samoan Werewolf targeted Roman Reigns in the Royal Rumble, and could once again lay waste to the OTC on this week's SmackDown. Fatu, along with Tama Tonga, could brutalize the OTC, before proclaiming himself as the new Tribal Chief.

Jacob Fatu could then go on to add new members to his faction in the following weeks.

#2. Solo Sikoa could join Roman Reigns

As mentioned earlier, Solo Sikoa walked out on his team following his loss against Roman Reigns. Since then, there have been rumors of him turning face.

If that is indeed the case, the company could pull the trigger on Solo's face turn by having him return to save Reigns. The Street Champion could acknowledge Roman as the Undisputed Tribal Chief, helping him against Jacob Fatu's Bloodline.

#1. The OTC could form a new faction with Solo Sikoa, Braun Strowman, and Paul Heyman

Solo Sikoa may not be the only name to join Roman Reigns in his war against Jacob Fatu's potential Bloodline as the OTC could also be joined by Braun Strowman.

The Monster of All Monsters has an ongoing angle with Jacob Fatu. Strowman was attacked by Fatu following their match on SmackDown last week. However, Braun hit back by eliminating the Bloodline member from the Royal Rumble last night.

Given the ongoing tussle between the duo, The Monster Among Men could join forces with Reigns. This could result in the OTC forming a new faction with Solo, Strowman, and Paul Heyman for a mini-feud against Jacob Fatu's Bloodline.

