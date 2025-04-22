Last night's WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 was one of the best episodes of the red show in a long time. From surprise returns to a shocking heel turn and an epic title change, the show had it all.

The recent turn of events has really spiced things up in the company. It will be interesting to see how the creative department, under the leadership of Triple H, proceeds from here.

In this piece, we will cover four predictions for WWE after Monday night RAW:

#4. Randy Orton could challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title at Backlash

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. Following that, The Cenation Leader appeared last night on RAW to address fans.

Cena berated fans throughout his promo, only to be laid out by a vicious RKO outta nowhere from Randy Orton. Given how things unfolded, a potential feud between the two legends seems likely.

The Viper could challenge Cena to a match for the Undisputed WWE Title at Backlash, which takes place in his hometown of St. Louis.

#3. Becky Lynch could feud with Lyra Valkyria

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW, just 24 hours after winning the titles. However, they lost the titles to the Judgment Day duo.

Following the match, Becky Lynch launched a brutal attack on Lyra, turning heel in the process. As a result, a potential feud between Big Time Becks and Valkyria seems all but locked in for the coming days.

#2. Seth Rollins could form The Shield 2.0

Paul Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns to join forces with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. Following that, the heel duo added Bron Breakker to their ranks on this week's RAW.

However, Rollins may not stop there as he could introduce one more member to his faction. The Visionary could bring in Drew McIntyre, who has had issues with both Roman and Punk, to complete his stable.

The Visionary could name his faction as the new Shield to get under Roman Reigns' skin.

#1. Roman Reigns could form his own stable

Roman Reigns could form his own stable to stop Seth Rollins in his tracks. The OTC could first settle his differences with CM Punk, then join forces with him.

Roman could later add Rikishi and Jimmy Uso to complete his faction. Rikishi could be Paul Heyman's replacement, and the OTC's new Wiseman. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso has not been involved in a major feud recently, opening up the possibility of him reuniting with Reigns.

The creative team could align him with Roman and Punk to fight Seth Rollins' faction.

