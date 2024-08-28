Roman Reigns to form an unlikely alliance to take down The Bloodline upon WWE return? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns was firing on all cylinders since his return at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month. However, The Bloodline finally managed to keep The Original Tribal Chief down when Jacob Fatu brutally attacked him, and putting him through the announce table a few weeks back along with his faction mates. Since then, Reigns has been out of action.

It's clear that Reigns won't be able to get his revenge on Solo Sikoa by himself and will need some backup. There's speculation that he might form an unlikely alliance with Cody Rhodes once he returns. Reigns helped Rhodes retain the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam by attacking his cousin, Solo Sikoa. This act could lead to a storyline where Rhodes owes Reigns a favor.

Fans have been speculating that WWE is setting up for The Bloodline to face Roman's team at Survivor Series: WarGames later this year. Reigns could turn to his arch-rival, Cody Rhodes, for help in taking down their common enemy, The Bloodline.

WWE analyst predicts Roman Reigns' return date

Roman Reigns was noticeably absent during last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown after being brutally attacked by The Bloodline the previous week.

During a recent episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed the potential return date of The OTC. He mentioned that there is a strong possibility Reigns will make his comeback on the September 13th episode of SmackDown, which will be the brand's first show back on the USA Network as the current deal with FOX comes to an end.

"It wouldn't surprise me if that's when Roman comes back, that Roman comes back for the first SmackDown on USA. (...) SmackDown starting on USA that's September 13th. That's about six weeks before Survivor Series. The pace at which this Bloodline story is told, I think gives us just enough time to get there. If I had to put money on it, if you said, 'Sam, when do you think Roman Reigns will be back?' I would say, 'I think, I think/hope Roman comes back for that first SmackDown on USA,'" he said. [33:09 - 35:42]

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline moving forward.

