Roman Reigns' return date after being destroyed by The Bloodline on SmackDown predicted by WWE Analyst

Roman Reigns was seemingly written off television after The Bloodline destroyed him on WWE SmackDown about two weeks ago. A WWE Analyst recently predicted when The Orignal Tribal Chief could return.

The analyst in question is Sam Roberts. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, he discussed when the 39-year-old could return to television. The 40-year-old claimed it may not happen at a premium live event. Instead, he pointed out that SmackDown will move to the USA Network in a few weeks, predicting The Orignal Tribal Chief could show up on the premiere episode of the blue brand on its new home.

Roberts explained that the former Undisputed WWE Champion returning on September 13th would give the Stamford-based company enough time to build the storyline heading into Survivor Series:

"It wouldn't surprise me if that's when Roman comes back, that Roman comes back for the first SmackDown on USA. (...) SmackDown starting on USA that's September 13th. That's about six weeks before Survivor Series. The pace at which this Bloodline story is told, I think gives us just enough time to get there. If I had to put money on it, if you said, Sam, when do you think Roman Reigns will be back? I would say I think I think/hope Roman comes back for that first SmackDown on USA," he said. [33:09 - 35:42]

Sam Roberts thinks Roman Reigns could join forces with a former WWE rival at Survivor Series

Since Roman Reigns' return, many have predicted he would reunite with the original Bloodline members to fight Solo Sikoa's version of the faction. Although Sam Roberts acknowledged the possibility on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, he suggested another scenario.

The WWE Analyst claimed The Orignal Tribal Chief could ally with Cody Rhodes. Reigns and The American Nightmare have been enemies for two over two years. Last April, Rhodes dethroned the 39-year-old at WrestleMania XL:

"I think we know we're going to wait until Survivor Series to see this start to get settled out. I would imagine that whatever multi-person situation we get at Survivor Series, I think we've gotta get some kind of Bloodline vs. Roman Reigns and either the OG Bloodline or a super team of babyfaces. You know, maybe Roman and Cody actually team up. Like, whatever it is, that's gotta happen at Survivor Series. But I believe that what we'll see is the beginning of Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline at Survivor Series as opposed to the climax that WarGames, or maybe they'll just do a traditional Survivor Series match, will be the beginning of The Bloodline civil war and not the culmination," he said.

Despite this, Roberts believes Reigns will eventually challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, he claimed it would happen after The Original Tribal Chief reclaims leadership of The Bloodline. It would be interesting to see if the two superstars would go head-to-head again.

