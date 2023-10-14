Roman Reigns' former challenger may return at Crown Jewel, massive WrestleMania 40 storyline potentially in the works - WWE Rumor Roundup (10/14)

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE Rumor Roundup, where we look at the biggest stories in wrestling. Today's list looks at a massive return for Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns' potential feud for WrestleMania 40, and a significant update on Randy Ortyon's return.

So, without further ado, let's look at the most important rumors that have dominated the WWE Headlines over the last 24 hours.

#1. New addition to The Bloodline could set up Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 40 feud

While Roman Reigns was on hiatus, Paul Heyman visited NXT, where he crossed paths with The Rock's daughter Ava backstage. The Wiseman evidently tried to recruit Ava in The Bloodline, which will reportedly have storyline implications.

Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ava's link to the family makes her a legitimate member of the heel stable. However, her inclusion could also set up Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for WrestleMania 40.

''The idea of her joining The Bloodline in some form could make sense both because she is considered part of the family, and also it could be used as a storyline if a Roman Reigns vs. Rock match does take place at WrestleMania in 2024,'' said Meltzer.

Roman Reigns returned this week on WWE SmackDown to mark the show's season premiere. The Rock had also made a one-off appearance on the blue brand a few weeks ago but never crossed paths with The Tribal Chief.

However, The People's Champ revealed a plan was in the works for their match at WrestleMania before, but it couldn't come to fruition.

#2. Logan Paul could reportedly return for WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel last year. Paul suffered a loss but was widely credited for his performance in a memorable main event that also left him with a serious injury.

Latest reports claim that Paul could be back for WWE Crown Jewel 2023, scheduled for next month. An animated poster from Saudi adviser Turki Alalshikh used for promoting the upcoming premium live event featured Logan Paul alongside Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes, hinting at his potential return for the star-studded show.

#3. Huge update on Randy Orton's return, date reportedly revealed

Randy Orton was recently spotted at the Performance Center, reportedly hearing up for his in-ring return. The legendary superstar has been away from television for over a year, recovering from a severe back injury.

The latest backstage reports have claimed that Randy Orton and the creative team believe he should return at Survivor Series. The last of the annual big-four premium live event is scheduled for 25th November, where The Viper could make a memorable return.