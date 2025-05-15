Roman Reigns to get confronted by 35-year-old sensation upon his return to WWE? Exploring the possibility

The WWE fans could be in for a surprise if Roman Reigns returns to the ring with more than just championship gold in his sights. Popular fitness YouTuber and RAW Talk host, Bradley Martyn, recently stirred up controversy. He questioned The Tribal Chief’s reported weight.

Ad

Martyn hinted at a possible confrontation, which could even take place at a major event like SummerSlam.

On a recent episode of RAW Talk alongside Dominik Mysterio, Bradley Martyn openly accused Roman Reigns of lying about his weight. According to WWE, Reigns weighs over 260 lbs, but Martyn disagrees:

“They said he was like 270, but I was like, nah,” Martyn said. “He is big, but he is shredded.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He estimated The Tribal Chief’s actual weight to be closer to 210 or 220 lbs. Martyn also suggested that WWE might be exaggerating the numbers to make their stars seem more imposing. While it’s common in sports entertainment for stats to be stretched, Martyn’s comments about The Head of the Table have drawn attention.

A direct confrontation with Bradley Martyn, especially at an event like SummerSlam, would be a shocking crossover moment. Whether Martyn steps into the ring or just confronts Roman Reigns face-to-face, the idea of challenging The Tribal Chief could grab serious attention, but until then, these claims remain just that: unproven.

Ad

Roman Reigns will not come alone at SNME

WWE is building up excitement for Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, 2025, with a huge tag team match featuring CM Punk and Sami Zayn taking on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. However, fans are buzzing about a possible surprise return.

Roman Reigns is still off TV after being ambushed by Rollins and Breakker post-WrestleMania. However, there’s growing speculation that The Tribal Chief could return at SNME — and he might not be alone.

Ad

There are strong rumors that Cody Rhodes, who’s been on hiatus since losing his title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, could return alongside the OTC. The duo previously teamed up at Bad Blood 2024 to defeat The New Bloodline, and they may join forces again to battle the heel alliance led by Paul Heyman. With Cena involved in a title storyline with R-Truth, and SNME being the perfect stage, the return of both The American Nightmare and The Head of the Table could set the WWE Universe on fire.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More