Roman Reigns may not return to WWE alone at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

WWE is gearing up for Saturday Night's Main event, which will take place on May 24, 2025. The card for this special event is interesting, as CM Punk and Sami Zayn are set to pair up against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in a tag team bout.

With the arrival of the Best in the World, fans believe that the return of the Original Tribal Chief is also on the horizon. This sparks the possibility of Roman Reigns making his return at WWE SNME. However, it's possible that Reigns may not return to WWE alone, but instead bring Cody Rhodes to Saturday Night's Main Event.

The American Nightmare has also been on hiatus since WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare suffered a loss against John Cena at Showcase of Immortals, leading to him no longer being your Undisputed WWE Champion. Rhodes may return to join forces with Roman as the 17-time World Champion is busy in a storyline with R-Truth.

There are also realistic chances that Truth and Cena may collide in the near future in an Undisputed Championship match. Additionally, Roman Reigns was destroyed by Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker on RAW after 'Mania. The OTC may return at SNME to seek vengeance against the heel alliance.

Moreover, to overpower the numbers game advantage, Reigns could bring Cody to take down the Paul Heyman faction. For those unaware, at Bad Blood 2024, Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes united in a tag team match against The New Bloodline and emerged as victors.

So, it won't be a surprise if they reunite at Saturday Night's Main event to destroy the Visionary heel group. Earlier, Rhodes was anticipated to make his return at Backlash 2025, but that didn't take place. This makes SNME the next ideal location for his comeback in the Stamford-based promotion.

When will Roman Reigns be next advertised to make his appearance in WWE?

As of now, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut has not advertised the OTC for any future event. Meanwhile, the former Undisputed Champion is officially featured in the promotional material for WWE SummerSlam 2025.

This year, the Biggest Party of the Summer will take place on two nights, from August 2 to August 3, 2025. This will be the first time SummerSlam gets bigger to a two-night show.

Though Reigns is not advertised officially before SummerSlam, there are still high chances that he will return before this to set up his upcoming feud. As of now, there is a belief that the OTC may initially settle its score with Seth Rollins & co.

Further, his impending confrontation with Paul Heyman will also be interesting to witness. Overall, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event opens endless directions, and it remains to be seen what will happen when Rollins and Bron face Punk and Zayn.

