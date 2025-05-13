Roman Reigns to make a surprise return at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television since being taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania 41. As of this writing, reports suggest that the OTC has taken some time off and might return before Money in the Bank 2025. However, fans may witness a surprise return from the Tribal Chief at Saturday Night's Main Event.

With Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 approaching fast, WWE’s creative team has been working tirelessly to craft the perfect lineup. The latest episode of RAW saw some spectacular bouts being added to the card. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are set to lock horns with CM Punk and Sami Zayn at SNME on May 24. The tag team match will indeed be a spectacular back-and-forth affair.

Fans can expect some bombshells to drop, as during his backstage segment with Bron, Rollins assured everyone is unaware of his capabilities, signaling a welcoming new member to his crew. However, tides may turn in favor of Punk and Sami as soon as a new member arrives in the heel faction. Roman Reigns could shockingly return and destroy The Visionary alongside his entire crew, asserting that he now stands shoulder to shoulder with CM Punk.

This potential return would also establish the foundation for the rumored tag match featuring The Visionary and Breakker versus The Best in the World and the OTC for Money in the Bank 2025.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Bill Apter wants to see the former WWE champion added to the Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman group

With hints being dropped on WWE RAW, Rollins’ heel alliance will soon welcome a new member, although no name has been confirmed.

While speaking on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine, veteran journalist Bill Apter expressed that Bron Breakker could learn much from Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins’ experience.

Furthermore, regarding the potential fourth member of the heel group, the veteran stated he wants Seth’s wife and former Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch, to join their heel crew next.

"Yeah, this is gonna be good, and also Bron Breakker is in the best time of his young career here under, I'll use Chris Jericho's saying, 'Under the learning tree' of Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. What I'd like to see is that they may add Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins' wife, to this stable," Apter said.

It will be interesting to see when Roman Reigns returns to WWE television and whether he returns at SNME to counter Seth Rollins’ master plan of potentially bringing a new member to the crew.

