Roman Reigns to get pinned after 1293 days at WWE Money in the Bank? Exploring recent report

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are set to clash with The Usos in a tag-team match at WWE Money in the Bank on Saturday. However, things may not end well for The Tribal Chief as he could be pinned after more than three years this weekend.

For those unaware, a recent report has revealed that WWE has two drastic finishes in play for The Bloodline civil war at Money in the Bank 2023.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Hearing WWE has two very drastic finishes in play for the Bloodline matchup on Saturday. Creative seems split on the decision.



In conjunction, I’m told the Usos & Solo were apart of a “run thru session” this past Friday at a closed location to go over things. Hmm. Hearing WWE has two very drastic finishes in play for the Bloodline matchup on Saturday. Creative seems split on the decision. In conjunction, I’m told the Usos & Solo were apart of a “run thru session” this past Friday at a closed location to go over things. Hmm.

While it will be interesting to see how things unfold during the match, one such potential finish could see the duo of Roman & Solo lose the clash, with The Tribal Chief eating the pin.

As you may know, The Bloodline program has been one of the most riveting and entertaining storylines in recent memory. Given its success, the Stamford-based company may look to milk The Bloodline saga at least until its biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam 2023.

If that is indeed the case, then the creative team could have one of the Usos pin Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank PLE to lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential match at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Given there have been speculations about a blockbuster clash between Jey Uso and Reigns this summer, it won't be surprising if the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion is the one to end Reigns' pinless streak at the London PLE.

When was the last time Roman Reigns got pinned in a WWE match?

While Roman Reigns has lost a few encounters since winning the Universal Championship at Payback 2020, it has been more than three years since he was pinned in a WWE match.

For those unaware, The Tribal Chief was last pinned at TLC 2019 by none other than Baron Corbin. The former Lone Wolf prevailed over The Tribal Chief in the match thanks to interference from Dolph Ziggler and The Revival.

However, things have changed drastically since then. Reigns has established himself as one of the greatest WWE superstars and heels of all time. The Head of the Table has been the WWE Universal Champion for more than 1000 days now.

On the other hand, Corbin has failed to find his footing on the main roster. The former Money in the Bank winner recently lost his NXT Championship match against Carmelo Hayes at NXT Gold Rush and is currently struggling to break through in WWE.

