Roman Reigns to get replaced by 10-time champion as the "face of WWE" after Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has unquestionably been the "face" of WWE for the past 1249 days. The Tribal Chief has been unstoppable and has hardly encountered a problem that merits his interest. Having said that, a ten-time champion may replace him when his dominant run at the top very soon.

The ten-time champion in question is The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. Rhodes is the ideal choice since he became the first superstar to win the Royal Rumble twice in 26 years and explicitly stated that he intended to confront Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes' emergence as a top star in WWE couldn't have come at a better time. The company seems to be riding into The Show of Shows with the idea that Rhodes needs to finish his family's story by winning the Undisputed Universal Championship. Moreover, after his failure in last year's WrestleMania, the WWE Universe will be hoping to see him succeed. So, what better way to announce the new "face of WWE" than having him beat the longest-reigning champion of the 21st century?

It certainly would be one way for WWE to transition to a new era. And, with rumors awry of a potential Rock vs. Reigns clash in the near future, passing the torch to another superstar makes the most sense. And currently, the biggest star without a major title to his name is none other than Cody Rhodes. But, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation, and there is no telling what the future holds.

Roman Reigns was not happy about Cody Rhodes winning the Rumble

The WWE Universe would love to see Cody Rhodes replace Roman Reigns as the "face of WWE," but the same cannot be said for Reigns himself. The Head of the Table has no plans of relinquishing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to anyone, let alone The American Nightmare. As such, upon witnessing Rhodes' victory at the Royal Rumble, he was none too pleased.

In fact, The Wiseman Paul Heyman revealed on X that The Tribal Chief called him for a pre-sunrise breakfast meeting following the event. One can only assume that the two discussed what the future holds, especially with the threat that is Cody Rhodes looming.

Perhaps The Wiseman will give the WWE Universe a sneak peek into the details of their meeting on SmackDown this Friday. Either way, The Bloodline will have to start planning for the challenge that Rhodes will present if he chooses Reigns for WrestleMania.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

