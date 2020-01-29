Roman Reigns gives honest opinion on Drew McIntyre winning the WWE Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre eliminated Roman Reigns from the Royal Rumble

Speaking on WWE Backstage, Roman Reigns said he “took a lot of pride” in helping Drew McIntyre win the 2020 Royal Rumble.

After defeating King Corbin in the opening match of the main PPV, the four-time WrestleMania main-eventer went into the 30-man Royal Rumble as one of the favourites to win the match.

However, when it came down to Reigns and McIntyre, the Scot eliminated his former rival to set up a WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

Reigns, who was unable to compete in the 2019 Royal Rumble due to his battle with leukemia, gave his out-of-character opinion on how he played a role in helping McIntyre to book his ticket to WWE’s biggest show of the year.

"To be a part of the Royal Rumble, to be healthy, and to be in there participating, not only be a part of the show, but be in that double-duty role and have that responsibility to not only start the show off, but to close it...

"Making that moment and take Drew to the next level, get him that win, and get him to WrestleMania, I take a lot of pride in that, especially for a guy like Drew McIntyre. He's busted his a** and worked really hard." [H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription]

What’s next for Roman Reigns?

With Drew McIntyre setting his sights on Brock Lesnar, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt has been left without an opponent on the road to WrestleMania 36.

Roman Reigns’ rivalry with King Corbin is now seemingly over after the Royal Rumble, so all signs point towards a possible Universal Championship match between “The Fiend” and Reigns in Tampa, Florida on April 5.

