Roman Reigns handpicks a current NXT title-holder to face him

Roman Reigns

Regardless of what many fans say, Roman Reigns is still one of the most important Superstars in WWE currently. On this week's WWE Backstage show, Keith Lee was the special guest, alongside Booker T, Paige, Renee Young, and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

Lee revealed that Roman Reigns specifically told him that he wants a one-on-one match with him, following their matchup at last year's Survivor Series.

Reigns told Lee:

"After that was over with (Survivor Series match), he then told me, straight up, I want a one-on-one match with you."

The current NXT North American champion also revealed his dream matches in WWE. He said that he would like to face Cesaro, Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Lee was one of the stars of the 2019 men's Survivor Series match, representing NXT. This was the first time that the Black and Gold brand was a part of the PPV, and they won brand supremacy, winning four matches of the seven that were on the show.

But they could not win the men's Survivor Series match, which was won by SmackDown, led by Reigns. Lee and Reigns were the final two competitors, and Lee put on a great showing, which has now led to The Big Dog wanting a match with him.