Roman Reigns has a question after WWE's historic WrestleMania 36 announcement

WrestleMania 36 will now be a two-night presentation, as per WWE's latest announcement.

The Big Dog makes a bold claim, and asks a question ahead of the historic event.

Roman Reigns

WWE is doing all it can to make this year's WrestleMania an event for the ages, amidst the coronavirus scare. The company has now announced that the 36th edition of The Show of Shows will be a two-day event, set to stream on the WWE Network, with WWE's newest signee Rob Gronkowski hosting the show. The event will take place on April 4th and 5th.

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was quick to react to the history-making announcement, and made it clear that one of those nights belongs to The Big Dog. He finished off his tweet by asking who will end up claiming the other night. Check out the tweet below:

Two nights of @WrestleMania. @WWE’s biggest event just got BIGGER. One of those nights belongs to the #BigDog... Who will claim the other?



Guess we’ll see. #MainEvent https://t.co/TpNnHCxrrx — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 19, 2020

Reigns hasn't tasted Championship gold ever since he relinquished his Universal title belt in late 2018, after being diagnosed with leukemia. He will take on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at The Grandest Stage Of Them All with the latter's Universal title on the line.

There are a string of big-time matchups that would be taking place at WrestleMania. In addition to Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Shayna Baszler, and Rhea Ripley are just three of several big names who could deliver star-making performances at WrestleMania.

It would be interesting to see who ends up being the star of the other night. WWE has yet to announce the lineup for the two nights. Stay tuned for more updates on the same.